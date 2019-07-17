What are purple and green and look like overgrown Chia pets? 2 huge puffins

They're purple and green, they're huge, they're … puffins?!

Memorial University's Botanical Garden is the new home of two larger-than-life seabirds, but unlike the ones you see flapping wildly overhead at the Witless Bay Reserve, these puffins stand up to 2½ metres high and are made almost entirely of plants.

Tim Walsh, the Botanical Garden's nursery manager, was involved in the puffins' construction two years ago as part of Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa.

He said a Quebec group called Mosaic Culture creates and installs large sculptures and covers them in plants.

"When Canada was celebrating its 150 birthday, the federal government approached them ... and they were interested in an idea around celebrating Canada with plants."

The large puffin stands about 2½ metres tall, while the smaller one is closer to 1½ metres. (Maggie Gillis/CBC)

The project became known as MosaiCanada 150, and featured large sculptures representing each individual province.

"When we talked about what would be a good representation for Newfoundland, a puffin was the winner … because of its resilience, of its strength, of the fact that the puffins are so loyal to their families," Walsh said.

"It was a really great example, I think, of the province of Newfoundland and Labrador."

Not as tough as the real thing

Walsh has a good reason for not sticking with the puffins' natural black-and-white colour scheme.

"There are no black flowering plants, and there are certainly no plants with black leaves," he said.

And while the creations are beautiful, they're not as tough as real, living puffins; they're made from annual plants and will not survive a Newfoundland winter.

The puffins stand on beach rocks, surrounded by beach grass and a makeshift wharf, so visitors at MUN's Botanical Garden can get a look up close. (Maggie Gillis/CBC)

"They'll go right up until frost, maybe even after frost," said Walsh. "They'll lose some of their colour, but they'll still look good right up until the time the garden finishes and closes for the year at the end of November."

Next year, the Botanical Garden will expand the coastal theme and start work on a new garden featuring plants normally found on the beaches of Newfoundland.

