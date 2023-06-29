Ghost guns destined for market among cache seized in Harbour Grace bust

The RCMP seized several guns at a home in Harbour Grace, leading to a number of serious charges for two residents. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

They're cheap, fast, untraceable and now the focus of an RCMP investigation in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Police officers in Harbour Grace, a community an hour outside of St. John's, say they have dismantled a 3D gun manufacturing setup and seized a number of firearms they believe were destined to be sold.

The RCMP were notified on May 30 by Canada Border Services Agency that it had intercepted a package from upstate New York that was destined for an address in Harbour Grace. The package contained just three small metal pieces that are not illegal on their own, but deadly when combined with other parts to make a gun.

On Monday, officers descended on a home on Le Marchant Street where they arrested 41-year-old Crystal Chislett and executed a search warrant. 49-year-old John Byrne allegedly fled from police on an ATV but was arrested a short while later on a nearby road.

"Evidence gathered up to this point in the investigation suggest these firearms were available for sale, which is of concern to police," said Staff Sgt. Kenny Maher.

"Like any business, whether it legal or illegal, there has to be a market for someone to get into the business, so as part of the investigation, the destination of these items are going to be explored."

The RCMP said it has seized:

16 long guns

A total of 33 hand guns, including one prohibited firearm, one restricted loaded firearm, and 27 3D printed firearms in various stages of completion, one of which was 100% complete and capable of firing

A large quantity of 3D printed magazines

A large quantity of 3D printed firearm parts

A 3D printer

A large quantity of ammunition of various calibers

10 prohibited weapons, including knives and brass knuckles

A "Security" uniform and hard body armour

Byrne was banned for life from having weapons at the time, Maher said. The investigation will look into whether he had a history of manufacturing weapons.

A court search at provincial court in Harbour Grace by CBC News came up clean, suggesting Byrne's previous convictions happened elsewhere in the province or country.

Staff Sgt. Kenny Maher says ghost guns, which are created with 3D printers, are causing concern right across Canada. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Maher said 3D printed guns — or ghost guns — provide unique challenges as they are untraceable and relatively easy to manufacture.

"To me, this is a significant seizure, especially for a community the size of Harbour Grace, ghost guns are an emerging trend, the 3D printers especially, it's fairly new to our region ... so any seizure of any firearm off our streets are significant for policing and public safety," said Maher.

"A seizure of this size, I would say, is very significant."

3D printed guns like this one, often referred to as ghost guns are cheap to make, fast, and untraceable. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Both Chislett and Byrne face a long list of charges including manufacturing and trafficking a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession, and possession obtained by the commission of an offence.

Byrne also faces three additional charges — flight from police, possession of firearms while prohibited and possession knowing it was unauthorized.

Maher said the bust is indicative of a larger crime trend.

"In my experience and my service with the RCMP, in this province specifically, we are starting to see a trend of more firearms seizures, in particular, handguns."

There has only been one other seizure of ghost guns in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a 40-year-old man from Torbay after discovering three 3D printers and more than 85 firearms, in February 2022.

There were three 3D printers and 85 guns. The accused has pleaded guilty.

The RCMP expect more charges will be laid.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador