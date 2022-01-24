Habitats: Diving for 'ghost gear' in Hickman's Harbour

CBC News is deepening its commitment to climate change coverage with a special ongoing series, called "Our Changing Planet," that explores the challenges our environment is facing and the solutions needed to make a difference for future generations.

Shawn Bath is slowly growing accustomed to cameras.

The former sea urchin diver turned environmentalist was the subject of Hell or Clean Water, an award-winning documentary that followed him for a year and a half as he tried to clean the harbours of Newfoundland and Labrador while avoiding bankruptcy.

Bath's on a mission to pull as much garbage from our waters as possible.

His early dives were all self-funded, but since Hell or Clean Water premiered at Toronto Hot Docs, he's been able to expand his non-profit organization and team.

Bath has also been using the attention to raise awareness of the issue of "ghost gear" — abandoned, lost or discarded fishing equipment — and the problems caused by what he calls "forever fishing."

"'Forever fishing' is the phrase we give to the ongoing problems caused by ghost gear," he said. "A fisherman leaves a net in the water, and that net can be harming wildlife for 100 years."

Bath's team was recently cleaning up Hickman's Harbour — a town that knows first-hand what happens when ghost gear is left in the waters.

In early December, Bath's team had cleaned one side of the harbour when they came ashore to drum up funds to finish the job. During that lull, tragedy struck, as a beluga known to locals as "Bluey" became entangled in ghost gear and drowned.

"We hate seeing things like this happen. Clean Harbour Initiatives, our goal is to show people that nets are being left in the water and that the ocean floor is littered with tires," Bath said.

"People have an out-of-sight, out-of-mind attitude about our oceans, but we need to change that. We need to help our oceans. We're here today to get tires off the bottom and pull up any ropes or nets we find."

Bath sees his non-profit as just the starting point.

"If we can get people to care, we can get them to do something."

