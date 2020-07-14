Don't fill 'er up: RV driver accidentally dumps sewage into Grand Falls-Windsor fuel tank
North Atlantic hopes to have new regular gas by end of the day
The North Atlantic gas station in Grand Falls-Windsor will be without regular gas for the better part of Tuesday — after an RV driver mistook one of its fuel tanks for a dumping station.
On Monday, the business posted on Facebook that the driver dumped the RV's "black water" — human waste — from the vehicle into the tank.
"Unfortunately we are currently unable to serve regular gas; however, we do have diesel. We are also trying to maintain a supply of supreme gas but due to the small size of that tank, supply will be limited," reads the business's post.
"Thankfully an alert customer noticed what was happening and advised our staff. We immediately shut down our regular gas as a result."
The business said a crew would be on site Tuesday morning to empty and clean the fuel tank, and they hope to have new gas in the tank by the end of day.
