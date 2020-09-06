Grand Falls-Windsor 100th Labour Day parade stifled by pandemic

Grand Falls-Windsor is gearing up for its 100th annual Labour Day parade, an event which celebrates the community's workforce and labour unions in a march that once resembled Christmas in September.

But this year's parade will look much different as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of a parade route winding through the community, participants will take to the parking lot near the town's heritage society building for a private event.

"Labour Day this year is going to be a little disappointing I guess," said Ron Smith, who has been a part of the parade for decades and became a union organizer after a career at the now closed pulp and paper mill.

"COVID has pretty well put the reins on the idea of traditional parades and so on, and if you're from Grand Falls, that's a bit of a loss."

But it's not only the global pandemic putting a damper on the tradition.

Smith, who is also a volunteer with the Grand Falls-Windsor Heritage Society, said the closure of the mill more than a decade ago saw the removal of five major unions from the area — and much of the driving force behind the parade.

"With less unions here, therefore there's less involvement here. We're going to face the challenge next year I think," Smith said.

"Somehow, we got to make up for not being able to have a parade on the 100th [anniversary]. So next year I'm hoping the community will get totally involved again and bring it back."

Ron Smith is a volunteer with the Grand Falls-Windsor Heritage Society. Here he holds a photo of a Labour Day parade in the community from decades ago. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Birth place of federation of labour

With two strikes currently ongoing in the province, one with Dominion employees and the parent company Loblaw Companies Limited and another between the province's ferry captains and the provincial government, Mary Shortall, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour, recognizes the importance of the parade.

"Workers make the economy work. That's the whole premise. Without workers there's no economy. So workers are essential to making sure that profits are made, that businesses succeed, that services are provided for the people who need it," she said.

"Sometimes I think we lose sight of how important that is when we're talking about things like economic recovery."

Mary Shortall, seen in this file photo, is the president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

The NLFL will be in attendance at the Grand Falls-Windsor event Monday, something Shortall said was first discussed years ago knowing that the 100th anniversary of the parade was approaching.

Shortall said each of the province's political parties will also have representatives in attendance.

The plan was to have a much larger event, but Shortall said that couldn't happen due to COVID-19 restrictions, so instead of doing nothing, the NLFL wants to be in the community for the celebration.

"It's a really special place. It's the birth place of the federation of labour 84 years ago, it's the 100th anniversary of celebrating labour, so where else would we be on Labour Day this year except for Grand Falls-Windsor," she said.

"We have a great connection with the town. We're sorry it has to be a private event. That's tearing us apart because so many people enjoy coming out on Labour Day."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador