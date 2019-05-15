Looking for a sign? Former NDP leader has hundreds and wants to recycle them

Gerry Rogers may be out of politics, but now she's working on a new campaign.

The former NDP leader announced her retirement from provincial politics in February.

Since then, she's been wondering what to do with the roughly 1,000 corrugated plastic election signs that she no longer has any use for.

"I really want to keep them out of the landfill," she said. "There has to be a way to recycle them."

Signs for the three candidates vying to be the member for Exploits are planted on lawns and street corners. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Late Tuesday evening, Rogers took to social media and posted that she had hundreds of signs up for grabs for anyone who had an idea on how to recycle them.

"The responses have been great," she said.

Rogers has gotten requests from people who want to use her old signs for everything from shed insulation to easels for art classes to bulletin boards for classrooms. The list seems to be endless, with some people getting quite creative.

"One person told me they're great to line chicken coops because you can certainly hose them down."

We absolutely have to look at better and more environmentally responsible ways of doing our elections. - Gerry Rogers

Rogers is encouraging all candidates from every level of government to look for ways to recycle their signs if they don't plan on running again.

"All these plastic signs … it's not good for the environment," she said.

"We absolutely have to look at better and more environmentally responsible ways of doing our elections."

