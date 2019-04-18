From a ukulele in St. John's to an axe in the Killer Dwarfs: Meet guitarist Gerry Finn

For nearly 30 years, Gerry Finn has been commanding undulating seas of teased hair and pumping fists from atop stages across North America as the lead guitarist for Canadian metal band the Killer Dwarfs.

On Thursday night, he was looking out at home waters.

"This is the first time the band's been in Newfoundland and I [couldn't] wait to bring them home," he said.

He was born and raised in St. John's, and was in town for the Dwarfs' very first Newfoundland gig at the Rock House, on George Street.

"It's as much about showing Newfoundland off to the band as it is about showing the band off to Newfoundland. It's just an absolute thrill and like a dream come true. They don't know how much fun they're going to have."

Newfoundland fans will finally be able to throw up the horns for the Killer Dwarfs in St. John's. (The Killer Dwarfs/CBC)

Simple strumming roots

Finn says he can't remember a time when he wasn't driven to play music and remembers having a ukulele as a little kid in St. John's.

"I wanted to be Ace Frehley [of Kiss] or Spider-Man," he told CBC's Weekend AM, laughing.

When those superhero dreams didn't pan out, he focused on guitar, learning classical guitar in St. John's with Wayne Young and then studying jazz guitar in university.

But his heart was always in the hard stuff.

Finn grew up in St. John's and studied classical guitar as a young townie. (Submitted by Gerry Finn)

"I always really loved playing rock music and I always thought that the other things I was learning — jazz or classical or anything — were just there to inform my rock playing."

He moved to Toronto, got an audition with the Dwarfs in 1990, and the rest is hair-metal history.

The lure of leather

He's been able to bring rock to the Rock with a few other bands and musicians, he said. He backed up David Usher for one of the first-ever shows at Mile One, and played there again with former I Mother Earth singer Brian Byrne, "another great Newfoundlander."



"I've been fortunate enough to get home maybe every year and a half or so to play, which is just always a thrill," he said.

He's also played with Helix.

"I love that band. I remember seeing them open up for Triumph in the mid-'80s.... They had these incredible leather outfits and choreography and I think Brian [the singer] jumped off a springboard and was flying through the air," he said. "To get on stage and play with those guys was a real thrill."

Finn says the positive themes of the Dwarfs' songs keeps the fans screaming. (The Killer Dwarfs/Facebook)

For those continuing to rock

Finn says the uplifting theme of many of the Dwarfs' songs — like Stand Tall or Keep The Spirit Alive — are what keeps the bars full and the fists pumping.

"They're not songs about cars and chicks," he said.

"I think the music has aged well. I don't feel silly playing those songs now at 51."

Thursday's gig at the Rock House is the Dwarfs' first in the province. (The Killer Dwarfs/Facebook)

The key to great metal guitar? Authenticity, he says. And a lot of practice.

Even now, Finn says, he wakes up every morning, knocks back a coffee and then picks up his guitar.

"It's sort of a one-day-at-a-time thing and someday you look back and go, 'Wow, that's turned into a career.'"

