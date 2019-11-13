After days of insisting he did nothing wrong, Gerry Byrne withdraws accusations

Gerry Byrne withdrew his accusations about fellow MHAs Jim Dinn and Jim Lester "unequivocally" on Wednesday after the House of Assembly was tied up for a second day over debate about whether or not the fisheries minister should be reprimanded.

The furor was sparked Thursday, when the fisheries and land resources minister said NDP MHA Dinn didn't do enough to rebuke comments about Indigenous people and that Progressive Conservative MHA Lester condoned moose poaching.

Dinn on Wednesday began his comments in the House by stating that he only wanted Byrne's statements withdrawn, as he did not want an apology and didn't believe sensitivity training for Byrne would change anything.

"If this is an attempt to make me back off, I will not," said Dinn.

Independent MHA Paul Lane agreed that sensitivity training would not change Byrne, and supported reprimanding the fisheries minister.

A motion introduced Tuesday was amended by Premier Dwight Ball on Wednesday, requiring only that Byrne withdraw his comments.

The house votes unanimously on the amended point of privilege. Here's what they passed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/WgNO3OOvJH">pic.twitter.com/WgNO3OOvJH</a> —@PeterCBC

The House voted unanimously to approve the amended point of privilege, after which Byrne withdrew his comments.

