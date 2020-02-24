Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne apologizes for 'savages' tweet

Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne says there was no racial intent behind using the word 'savages' in a tweet over the weekend. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne is apologizing for using a word offensive to Indigenous peoples in a tweet over the weekend.

After participating in an alumni basketball game on Saturday in which he was cut on his forehead, Byrne tweeted a picture of his injury.

"Dat Herman [sic] crowd are savages!" he wrote.

Glenn Wheeler, through his Mi'kmaq Matters account on Twitter, replied to Byrne, telling him "savages" was not a good word to use.

Byrne dismissed Wheeler's response, replying, "I'm sure the Herdman crowd got a sense of humour. Too bad you don't." He also included a link to the the definition of the word in the Cambridge Dictionary.

By Sunday afternoon, Byrne had changed his tune, and tweeted an apology for using the word.

"What I didn't reflect on is that ['savage'] does have a very serious historical connotation and a context," Byrne told The St. John's Morning Show on Monday. "And given the fact we all need to be leaders here, despite the fact that I didn't take it within that context … I need to be more sensitive around that reality."

The tweet has since been deleted.

Byrne referred to an opposing basketball team as 'savages' after he was cut above the eye. (Twitter)

In November, Bryne accused NDP MHA Jim Dinn of racism and marginalization. Byrne was referring to a 2018 meeting of the Salmonid Association of Eastern Newfoundland, in which he said Dinn did not do enough to rebuke a member of the association who said, "You have to kowtow to Indigenous people."

After two days of deliberation in the House of Assembly, Byrne withdrew his accusations after a House vote to reprimand him.

Words often have history

Glenn Wheeler noted the word "savage" has a historical context that needs to be thought about.

"It's rooted in colonial ideology, a sort of racist ideology that Indigenous people are subhuman, are not entitled to the same rights," Wheeler told The St. John's Morning Show. "And I know that people when they use the word don't necessarily intend the word in that way, but we have to recognize that that's the history of the word and the history from which it comes."

Wheeler said Byrne's use of the word was especially disappointing to him due to Byrne's Indigenous background and his work with Miawpukek First Nation Chief Mi'sel Joe.

"By using the word we're keeping the word out in circulation, we're giving oxygen to the word used in that sense," Wheeler said. "And what we want to do is put it out of circulation. So he gives it currency and keeps it in the public domain, so I think that regardless of intention we have to retire the word used in that context."

In his apology on Twitter, Byrne said the use of the word was an effort to keep things light-hearted and fun.

"I appreciate & understand people's feelings on this. Humour can be inappropriate. There was no specific racial context intended by me but I do understand how historically there is just cause for better consideration by me. To those I have offended, I apologize," he wrote Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

"I said a word in just that to me, in my own sort of traditional contextual thinking, did not take as racist whatsoever," Byrne said. "We all grew up in a world, in a context where we listen to songs like The Savage Cop from Savage Cove or a band called Savages ... that's not a racial intent.

"I'm reflective of the fact that I can do better, we can all do better."