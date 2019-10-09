No dead salmon numbers confirmed; photos not 'very pretty' but not the whole picture: Gerry Byrne

The images of pink liquid flowing from boats are startling, but don't paint the whole picture of the effort to clean up a massive salmon die-off at a farming operation on Newfoundland's south coast, says the province's fisheries minister.

"Nope, it doesn't look very pretty at all, I can tell you that," says Gerry Byrne, who has not visited the site himself.

CBC News visited Fortune Bay last week, capturing underwater footage of the pink effluent. Fish began dying on Sept. 2 as the result of unusually high water temperatures at the Northern Harvest Sea Farms sites, a company owned by aquaculture giant Mowi.

Byrne compared the public reaction to the photographs from Fortune Bay, where Northern Harvest Sea Farms is emptying out its salmon pens, to anti-seal hunt propaganda.

"I've seen some very, very emotive issues when it comes to the seal hunt which do not reflect the realities," he told CBC Radio's The Broadcast.

"So I would caution, before anyone draws a conclusion.… Just think through how certain industries have been victimized by the production of images which may be far in excess of what is the truth of what's happening here."

When challenged by CBC reporter Chris O'Neill-Yates on Twitter on those comments, Byrne responded he was providing his opinion on the pictures. He said he "doesn't condemn the CBC for showing them" but that "science is a better resource for conclusions than photos."

Northern Harvest Sea Farms refuses to discuss specific numbers and won't confirm how many fish it had in the ocean before they started dying.

When Byrne was asked about the numbers, he said he did not have the regulatory authority to publicly disclose the salmon deaths, even after the company reported it to the province, but said it could not be more than two million fish, since that was the capacity of the pens.

The company has hired contract diving companies to assist in the cleanup operation. The salmon is separated from the water in the pens, and the water is then dumped back into the ocean, the company said.

Sometimes people don't want to hear the actual answer. - Gerry Byrne

The company said the pink colouring comes from salmon pigment, and it maintains the substance is harmless.

Testing of the fish is already underway, said Byrne, with samples sent off to the Atlantic Veterinarian College on Prince Edward Island. He said there is no danger to the environment.

"There's a set of testing that's done by Fisheries and Land Resources and then the tissue samples are sent to the Atlantic Veterinarian College, as well as an institute within the University of New Brunswick," Byrne said.

"But there's been a lot of personalization around this issue, there's been a lot of like, 'Now's the time to really sort of dig in,' but a lot of these questions can be answered, and have been answered. Sometimes people don't want to hear the actual answer though."

The white substance, which appears to be remnants of dead fish, is accumulating in coves and on the rocks in the nearby area. (Chris O'Neill-Yates/CBC)

Calls for investigation

However, in a letter, the provincial New Democrats is pushing for more answers, and in a letter called for Byrne to launch an immediate investigation into what the it called "this environmental disaster."

NDP MHA James Dinn issued the letter Wednesday morning, asking Byrne to have an investigation carried out by Environment and Climate Change Canada, or an "arm's-length environmental consulting firm" that would be paid for by Mowi and Northern Harvest Sea Farms.

"Recent events have shaken public confidence in the environmental sustainability of open-net salmon aquaculture and the ability of the provincial government and the operators to manage it," the letter stated.

The NDP pointed to the delay in reporting of the massive die-off on the company's part and said there are unanswered questions that need to response if public trust is to be restored.

Using an underwater camera, CBC News was able to get a closer look at the white substance that has flooded the ocean surface near the cleaning site. Fishermen Gary Snook said it looked like fish fat. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

No more than 2 million fish

Meanwhile, Byrne insists the federal government is the body with that regulatory authority.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans has said the situation is being monitored.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said it is working with DFO and other partners, including the provincial government, "to ensure the health of Canada's marine environment," and is gathering further information from the south coast and cannot comment further.

While the exact number of dead fish is still unknown, Byrne did say it's impossible to be more than two million salmon, since that is the capacity of the pens.

"There are still live fish in some of the sites," he said.

"The total stocking density of all the sites that were impacted was no greater than two million fish and the number of mortalities is not two million, it is less than that. That number will be revealed when the information is compiled, but you can't report something that you don't know."

