Keep your 'wits' about you to protect the ocean

Gerard Neil unbraids the three strands of a piece of wheat-coloured manila rope.

"It's actually made of abaca, which is similar to hemp and it's a natural fibre," he says.

He takes one piece in his hand, forms a loop and crosses it at the top.

The blue wit is made with plastic rope. Neil found it on a beach in Fogo many years ago, prompting him to learn about this traditional piece of maritime culture. (Jane Adey/CBC)

Then he weaves a second strand in and around the loop, over and over.

He's making a wit, or a withe — both spellings are acceptable, according to the Dictionary of Newfoundland English, which describes a wit as a rope, usually formed into a circle, used to hold an oar to the t'ole pin (of a wooden boat) or to form the entrance to a lobster pot.

Gerard Neil makes his wits at craft fairs to prompt conversations with people about the harm plastics are doing to the ocean environment. He makes them from manila rope which is a similar material to hemp. (jane Adey/CBC)

It's a historic item from Newfoundland's maritime culture. One can only imagine the countless wits crafted over the centuries by fishers by hand in sheds and on wharfs in communities all over the province.

Neil started making them a couple of years ago.

"I found one on the beach at Fogo Island in 2012 and it was blue one, a synthetic rope, and I was quite an enamoured by this round piece of rope. So I figured out what it was and what they are and I started making wits myself," he says.

Neil is not a fisherman, though, and doesn't have a wooden boat to put his rope wits to use for the purpose they are intended. Instead, he's making them to draw attention to the problem of plastic pollution in the ocean.

Wits, or withes, are used to hold oars in place on wooden boats and can also be used to form the opening for a lobster pot. (Jane Adey/CBC)

"I started to think about all the synthetic rope that's used in our fisheries," says Neil. "The problem is that the industry transferred over to it because synthetic rope is stronger. It's lighter. It floats."

A research study at the Marine Institute at Memorial University, Neil noted, is focused on finding the plastic rope that does the least harm in the ocean and releases the fewest microplastics after repeated use and abrasion.

Neil said he can't understand why there isn't more focus on making natural ropes stronger, and he thinks suppliers to the fishing industry should be forced to return to producing products that don't harm the ocean environment.

Back in the late 1800s there was a rope factory, called the Colonial Cordage Company, near Mundy Pond in St. John's along what is now Ropewalk Lane. The premises included a building only a few metres wide but several hundred metres long where the rope was made. (Ropewalk Lane had a rope factory owned by the Colonial Cordage Company in 1882. (via Nick Lee on Fac)

"We don't need plastics in the ocean anymore it's pretty clear that that's gone way too far," he says. "So get the plastic rope out of the ocean and you're going to have a lot less plastic decaying and falling to the bottom of the ocean and making its way back up the food chain."

Neil sees an opportunity to create an industry in products that protect the ocean, like natural rope. In the late 1800s there was a ropemaking factory in St. John's, called the Colonial Cordage Company, near Mundy Pond along what is now called Ropewalk Lane.

"They made all types of rope there and all types of fishing rope and things like that," he says.

The Colonial Cordage Company was established in 1882. It was a successful venture and employed well over 100 people until it closed after Confederation.

He has written letters to all of Canada's environment ministers asking them to support banning synthetic rope in Canadian waters, and has started a GoFundMe Page called "Don't be a dope, use natural rope." And he makes his wits at local craft fairs.

But Neil says he's too cynical to believe he can effect any real change in policy.

And as for the wits he makes, he says his focus isn't on selling them but using them to prompt a conversation about the environment.

The Colonial Cordage Company produced natural rope for the fishery and other industries. (https://www.mun.ca/mha/pviewphoto/Record_ID/5336 Copyright has expired)

"As soon as you bring it up there's a nod of the head in agreement," he says.

"Everybody's fully aware there's too much plastic. You just have to open your fridge to see that. We all sort of agree with this idea but we can't follow through with it."

What's really got Neil tied up in knots are the environmental challenges we're leaving behind for younger generations. He has a four-year-old son who he fears will ask him uncomfortable questions when he grows up.

"He's going to ask me, 'Dad, why didn't people do anything?' So I thought, well … it's not hard for me to write letters," he says. "It's not hard for me to go to craft fairs … and have a conversation. So the idea is I'll be able to at least answer my son and say, 'Well, I did make an effort.'"

Neil sells his wits with a tag attached that gives the definition quotes Rudyard Kipling. He sells them through a GoFundMe Page and by attending craft fairs. (Gerard Neil)

As Neil secures the join of his newest oar holder with a piece of hemp rope, he laments that there isn't a faster change in mindset. He hopes for growing awareness about the plight of the ocean.

"Let's all sort of try to get our wits back about us and find a way."

