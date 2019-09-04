Spaniard's Bay man killed in CNA industrial accident, safety company says

Gerard Drover died Sunday after an industrial accident in Stephenville. (RothLochston)

A man from Spaniard's Bay is being mourned after he died in a workplace accident at the new College of the North Atlantic building in Stephenville.

Paradise company RothLochston, which specializes in workplace safety, posted on its website Wednesday about the death of Gerard Drover, 55.

Company president Marty Gregory said Drover passed away on Sept. 1 of a brain injury days after the scissor lift he was operating came in contact with an overhead industrial fan.

He was wearing all his personal protective equipment, Gregory said.

Gregory calls his friend and cousin's death "senseless and preventable."

"Gerard was a man of many talents; an accomplished musician, expert sound technician, scaffolder, plasterer and painter," Gregory wrote.

"He was well known throughout the province and in Northern Alberta as a great supporter of musicians, an excellent coworker and a kind, gentle soul."

Hoping his death is not in vain

While announcing his friend's untimely death, Gregory took the time to remind workers of their rights to a safe working environment.

It was a provincial government work site.

Service NL confirmed for CBC News that Occupational Health and Safety officers were investigating the Aug. 27 incident two days after it happened. The department did not say there was a fatality.

"Obviously there was a lockout/tag out isolation breach," Gregory said.

Two stop work orders had been issued at the time.

"We all have family and friends waiting for us to return home safely. Let's not let Gerard's death be in vain," Gregory said.

"Let's work together to ensure we never have another life lost to a workplace injury in this province, country ever again. Exercise your rights as employees, demand a safe work environment. Do it for yourself and your family."

Drover leaves behind a wife, four children and three grandchildren.