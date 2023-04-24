Gerard Drover's family shocked as workplace death trial ends without appeal

Darlene Drover, left, and Sara Drover say they're disappointed that the Crown will not be proceeding with an appeal after Justice Kari Ann Pike dismissed the charge against Pomerleau in the 2019 death of Gerard Drover. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Sara Drover says everything changed when her father died.

"There's always that like, wondering, questioning in the back of your head like, what if he never went to work that day?" she said Monday.

In 2019, Gerard Drover was fatally injured while working on the new College of the North Atlantic campus in Stephenville. He was painting when he was struck by an overhead fan and died a few days later.

"It's not the same here anymore. It don't have the energy it used to have. It's like it's empty here now," Sara Drover said in an interview at her family's home in Spaniard's Bay.

She was just 15 when her father died and was left to navigate high school and graduation — and all the accompanying life events — without him. She said it hasn't been easy.

"I should've been able to talk to him and he should've been able to help me out," she said.

In 2021, Pomerleau, the Quebec construction firm in charge of the Stephenville job site, was charged with four violations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Three of the charges were dropped and, in March, a fourth dismissed. Justice Kari Ann Pike said she wasn't satisfied the Crown proved that Pomerleau wasn't maintaining safety standards.

Earlier this month, the Crown informed Drover's family that it wouldn't be appealing the decision. Darlene Drover, Gerard's wife, said she was shocked when she heard the news.

"[It brought me] right back to day one. Same feelings. You think you're starting to work through some things and all of a sudden you're right back — right back to the beginning," she said through tears.

Pomerleau declined to comment on the Crown's decision not to appeal.

Crown not talking

Lisa Stead, assistant director of Crown prosecutions, declined to comment on Drover's case specifically.

In an email, Stead said appeal courts should not interfere with a trial court decision unless there's a clear error that affected the outcome.

"When we review a decision of a judge for a possible appeal, we assess whether there were any potential legal errors committed by the judge in coming to their decision. We do this in light of the legislation, precedent and the facts of the case," she said.

Gerard Drover was working for a subcontractor, Pro Coatings — but Darlene Drover believes Pomerleau should be held responsible.

"The main contractor, as far as I'm concerned, is responsible for everyone in that building," she said.

WATCH | Darlene Drover talks about living — and coping — without her husband: 'He was my best friend' Duration 0:48 Darlene Drover talks about how her family is still coping with the loss of her husband, Gerard Drover, who was killed on a job site in 2019.

Darlene Drover said she wants to see stronger occupational health and safety regulations.

"They're not protecting workers. If they were — well, we wouldn't have had this outcome today," she said. "Stricter rules should be enforced."

Sarah Stoodley, the minister responsible for Occupational Health and Safety, also declined an interview request.

'Now, it's all me'

Darlene Drover said the years since her husband passed have been rough for herself and her children.

"He was the one that we looked up to for everything. We depended on him for everything," she said. "Now, it's all me."

From left to right, Darlene, Sara and Gerard Drover at Sara's grade nine graduation. (Submitted by Sara Drover)

Like her father, Sara Drover has worked as an industrial labourer, and she inherited his love of music.

"We never played together but after he passed away I found a video of him singing," she said.

Though she can't make music with her father in person, she has played along to that video.

She said she's been following in her father's footsteps.

"I was literally Gerard Jr.," she said.