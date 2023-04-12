Cousin of Spaniard's Bay man killed on CNA construction site wants an appeal

Gerard Drover died in a workplace accident in 2019 at the College of the North Atlantic in Stephenville. (RothLochston)

The cousin of a Spaniard's Bay man fatally injured in a workplace accident is criticizing the decision to dismiss the charge against a Quebec construction company — and wants the Crown to give the case another shot.

In 2021, Pomerleau Inc. was charged with occupational health and safety violations connected to the 2019 death of Gerard Drover, who was working on the construction of the College of the North Atlantic campus in Stephenville.

Drover was struck by an overhead fan while painting the ceiling. He died a few days later of a brain injury.

Marty Gregory, Drover's cousin, believes Judge Kari Ann Pike made the wrong decision when she dismissed the charge against Pomerleau in Stephenville provincial court on March 17.

"It's almost like ... Gerard is responsible for his own death — which I feel strongly that's not the case. The responsibility for safety on a site is the responsibility of the prime contractor," he said in an interview with CBC News.

Drover was employed by Pro Coatings, a Paradise company subcontracted by Pomerleau.

In her decision, Pike said the Crown did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Pomerleau failed to comply with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Gregory said he strongly disagrees with the decision — including Pike's finding that there was no evidence Pomerleau wasn't following its safety plan.

"No different than there's speeding signs on the road — if people don't pay attention them they're not going to be followed."

Gregory said Drover knew how to work safely and was not at fault — he believes his cousin was the victim of an unsafe worksite.

Marty Gregory president of RothLochston Construction Inc. and is Gerard Drover's first cousin. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Gregory is involved in the construction industry himself — he's the president of RothLochston, an industrial construction firm. He believes the decision sets a bad precedent.

"We have hundreds of thousands of workers working in these situations. We're saying to them that no one's responsible for their safety, that's basically what this decision's saying, and that's not right," he said.

He said his own legal team has sent a submission to the Crown in hopes of launching an appeal — but with a deadline of Monday, the clock is ticking.

Identifying risks

In her decision, Pike noted that safety standards were in place at the site, but hadn't identified the ceiling fan as a risk.

Jackie Manuel, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Safety Association, said generally, construction site safety in the province has steadily improved.

She wouldn't comment on Drover's case specifically, but said hazard identification is essential.

"If we don't identify a hazard in the first place, the chances are we're not going to do anything to protect workers from that hazard," she said.

Jackie Manuel is the CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Construction Safety Association. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

In a statement, a Pomerleau spokesperson Fabienne Barbe said the company takes the situation seriously.

"We have a strong health and safety program and strict practices to ensure a safe work environment for our employees and collaborators," Barbe said.

"We feel it is the Crown's prerogative to decide whether or not to appeal within the prescribed time frame. We will go along with any decision that is made on this matter."

Three additional charges were dropped during the trial because the Crown prosecutor did not produce evidence.