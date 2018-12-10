Lip sync show raises much-needed money for adults with disabilities

Bud Davidge rocked lead vocals as a team of enthused backup singers mouthed along to the Mummer's Song, often overshadowing the Newfoundland folk icon with their cheery smiles and upbeat dance moves.

They are the clients of the Geraldine Rubia Centre in St. John's — a club for adults with special needs — and they put on one heck of a show.

The centre's third annual lip sync concert was held Monday afternoon, and had to move to the Bella Vista events venue to accommodate its growing fanbase.

Erin O'Mara, right, is a volunteer with the Geraldine Rubia Centre. Allanah Murphy, left, was a performer at the centre's lip-syncing fundraiser. (CBC)

"Music seems to be universal. They absolutely love it," said Erin O'Mara, a volunteer with the Geraldine Rubia Centre. "But to turn into this, and they're not a bit shy about it? I absolutely love that. They show me a new kind of perfect every day."

The concert is the biggest fundraiser for the club, bringing in much of the money needed for volunteers to keep the doors open.

O'Mara saw the event grow in its first two years. She also noticed the singers were choosing more and more local musicians to imitate.

The volunteers at the centre began reaching out to some local musicians, and managed to recruit Davidge, Shanneygannock's Mark Hiscock, former Great Big Sea member Darrell Power, and several more performers on the province's music scene.

For Tracey Cullen, a client at the centre, it gave her a chance to showcase her talents in front of even more people than previous years.

"They're all my friends," she said of the audience and her fellow performers. "It brings me good times. I'm really into music. I was always in music. I like writing songs down and knowing the lyrics to them."

A place to have fun with friends

The Geraldine Rubia Centre was formerly known as the Longside Club, located on Shaw Street in St. John's.

It's open Monday to Friday, and gives adults with disabilities a place to gather and partake in a wide range of activities.

Allanah Murphy, centre, is always a star with a guitar in her hands. (CBC)

Some of the performers at Monday's show listed bowling, darts, bingo and, of course, lip syncing as their favourite activities.

Without the centre, many of them said they'd have nowhere to go each day.

"I don't think I would want to be home," Cullen said. "I think I'd want to just be out all the time."