The church where these Gerald Squires paintings hung has been sold. Now his works are up for auction too

Gerald Squires's The Last Supper, which was commissioned for the Mary Queen of the World Roman Catholic Church in Mount Pearl, is now up for auction by Bartlett Auction House. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Gerald Squires's The Last Supper is a take on the biblical telling of Jesus' final supper with his apostles before the Crucifixion, a scene that has been painted by many notable artists — most famously, like Leonardo da Vinci.

But for Wayne Bartlett, Squires's version evokes more than feelings rooted in faith and worship.

When the auctioneer and owner of Bartlett Auction House in St. John's stands in front of the artwork, he sees a tribute to contemporary Newfoundland.

"This is our local version of it," said Bartlett. "It was never meant to be a religious artifact in Gerry's mind."

A series of artworks painted by the celebrated Newfoundland and Labrador artist is up for auction at Bartlett Auction House. The artworks, which include The Last Supper and Stations of the Cross, were originally created by Squires for the Mary Queen of the World Roman Catholic Church in Mount Pearl.

Gerald Squires artwork up for auction Duration 2:01 Two massive works — The Last Supper and Stations of the Cross — had hung in Mary Queen of the World Roman Catholic Church in Mount Pearl. But the church was sold off to help compensate Mount Cashel abuse victims, and now what some consider Squires's most important works are on the auction block.

The church was one of many sold by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of St. John's as part of the archdiocese's attempts to raise money to compensate abuse victims of the former Mount Cashel Orphanage.

The pieces, which were painted by Squires in the 1980s, were not part of the church's original sale. The auction closes Tuesday evening.

"Ultimately what we're hoping is that they find a relevant home and a good home," said Bartlett.

The paintings

Squires died in 2015 at 77 of cancer.

The Last Supper is a religious scene with a modern, St. John's twist; Bartlett says the painting is set in a fishing shed on the Southside Hills, which overlooks Signal Hill in St. John's.

When taking a closer look at the painting, says Bartlett, Newfoundlanders may also recognize some familiar faces.

Stations of the Cross is a series of 14 paintings that are being sold as a set by Bartlett Auction House. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

All of the disciples in the painting were Squires's friends, said Bartlett, including book publisher Clyde Rose.

The Last Supper is almost lifelike, says Bartlett, as it's a four-panelled painting that's 5½-metres long and nearly two metres high.

"When you stand in front of it, it's like you're standing at the table," said Bartlett.

Stations of the Cross is also being auctioned off. The artwork is a series of 14 paintings that are being sold as a set.

The Crucifixion and Resurrection is 5½-metre-long artwork made up of three separate panels. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The series takes you on a journey through Newfoundland, says Bartlett, as each painting depicts the island's landscapes of rocks, trees and overturned stumps.

Other paintings, such as Squires's The Crucifixion and Resurrection, are also up for sale. The 5½-metre-long piece, made up of three separate panels, is also set in Newfoundland.

"You get a feeling that it happened here," said Bartlett. "The death and rebirth happened here."

The auction

Bartlett says he received a contract to offer Squires's artwork in a public sale from the archdiocese through global consulting company Ernst & Young.

While it's difficult to assign value to any antique or piece of art, said Bartlett, he expects each piece to be worth anywhere from $50,000 to $80,000. He says he isn't sure where the money from the sales will go.

Wayne Bartlett, auctioneer and owner of Bartlett Auction House in St. John’s, says Squires' paintings aren't religious artifacts but pieces that reflect contemporary Newfoundland and Labrador. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Bartlett said there's a limited number of people who have the capacity to hang such large pieces of art but there's very high interest in the artwork, and not just from within Newfoundland and Labrador; he says he's received calls from potential buyers in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.

He anticipates Squires's entire church collection will be sold, and is happy to be the one doing it.

"Personally, it's an honour to be given the opportunity," said Bartlett, who said he's been a "great fan" of Squires for many years. "So it's quite emotional."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador