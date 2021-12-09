Missouri couple's search for information on mystery artwork lands in Newfoundland

Kandice Heiple knew there was something interesting about the pen-and-ink drawing her husband picked out of a storage bin in St. Louis — but she didn't know about the mystery and the journey that would ensue.

It's a journey that would connect the couple with Newfoundland artist Gerald Squires and — of all people — legendary horror film actor Vincent Price.

Kandice's husband, Justin, was cleaning out his mother's storage unit after she died a couple years ago when he came across a piece he had never seen before.

"I just really liked the design. I didn't know anything about the artist per se, but I just liked the drawing itself," said Justin.

The pen-and-ink drawing depicts a man stretching both arms out toward an approaching owl.

The piece of artwork Justin Heiple found in a storage locker belonging to his deceased mother. (Submitted by Justin and Kandice Heiple)

"It's moody, it's creepy, it's just perfect for us," said Kandice. "You can tell there is a lot of emotion, a lot of mood behind it."

The Vincent Price Collection

Kandice, who already had a love for horror movies and creepy art, said she decided to look into the picture but there was very little information available. It wasn't until she was moving the drawing to another frame that she saw a sticker on the back of the artwork that said "The Vincent Price Collection" and "G L Squires."

She found out that Vincent Price was commissioned by Sears to purchase fine art in the 60's and 70's to assemble an art collection from all over the world.

With that figured out, she was still stuck on who drew the piece.

After putting the artwork on some online art groups, she found Gerald Squires from Newfoundland. She wasn't initially convinced it was his, as the pictures of his art she saw online appeared to be a different style. Regardless, she reached out to the gallery.

Esther Squires knew it was her father's work — even though she had never seen it before.

Gerald Squires speaks to CBC News in 2000, for the unveiling of his statue, The Spirit of the Beothuk, seen here in the background. (CBC)

Squires had known Gerald was involved with the Vincent Price Collection, as a number of his pieces were purchased by the collection at an art gallery in Ontario when he was 28-years-old — but didn't know which works those were.

"When I heard about it, I was really happy and was thrilled they have it," said Squires. "I just love that people can connect this way and I can see my father's work…It just makes me really happy."

Squires, a 'searcher of truth'

How the painting ended up in Justin Heiple's mother's storage locker is unknown, but Justin said his mother's love for thrifting and yard sales probably had something to do with it.

Although Newfoundlanders and Labradorians might be more familiar with Gerald Squires' landscapes, his earlier, darker work is not as known.

"You have to understand where my father was coming from when he did those pieces," said Squires.

"He was a seeker, he was a searcher of truth. He didn't just paint pretty pictures…he was driven. He was really driven to find out what life was all about…He wasn't just doing art, it was a calling, it was like a quest for him."

The couple is looking into refurbishing the original work as there is some damage from being carried around over the years, but they hope to get it back in good shape to hang it.

"It feels like it was meant to be, like it was meant to find its way to us," said Kandice.

