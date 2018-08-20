Family plans search party for missing Mount Pearl man

The family of a missing Mount Pearl man plan to scour the trails near the home of where their brother was last seen a week ago.

The search for Gerald Anthony, 60, gets underway at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the former Greenwood Motel in Mount Pearl.

Anthony was last seen at his home on Smallwood Drive on the evening of Monday, Aug. 13.

Gerald Anthony is described as 5'8", 130 pounds with short hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, brown shoes and a black T-shirt.

According to Gerald's brother, Ken Anthony, the search will continue until dark and focus on the trails Gerald frequents.

"Just try to get some more feet on the ground and some more eyes looking around," Ken Anthony told CBC on Monday.

"If somebody has an hour to volunteer, thank you very much," he said.

Health concerns

Gerald's siblings told CBC last week that it wasn't uncommon for him to go for a walk in the evening, but that he always came home or let them know where he was going.

"[On Monday] he had a snack, went in his room, I went to my room, I heard him say goodnight to our cat, Tom, and he walked out the door. I heard him just say, 'What way am I going to go? Where am I going to go?' He was talking about going for a walk that evening," Gerald's sister, Bonnie Anthony, recounted to CBC last week.

"He stood on the step and I never saw him after."

Ken Anthony (left) and Bonnie Anthony were emotional in an interview with CBC News last week, speaking about their brother. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Gerald Anthony worked as an occasional auto mechanic, and his siblings said he never carries a cell phone, bank cards or ID cards on him.

They're concerned that he may have an undiagnosed medical condition.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts or video surveillance footage from the Mount Pearl area on Aug. 13 is asked to contact the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

