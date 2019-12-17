This sheepdog is dancing away the COVID blues, one head bang at a time

Georgia the St. John's sheepdog is like most three-and-a-half year olds. She's full of energy, loves watching TV and cuddling. But she's also got a special talent — she can break it down on the dance floor with the best of them.

Georgia's owner, Carol Tibbo of St. John's, has been sharing videos of Georgia ever since she discovered her dog's passion for dancing.

Georgia will bang her head to just about any tune, which Tibbo says puts a smile on her face every time she puts the music on.

See Georgia on the dance floor in the video above.