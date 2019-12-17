Skip to Main Content
This sheepdog is dancing away the COVID blues, one head bang at a time

Georgia the sheepdog's owner, Carol Tibbo of St. John's, has been sharing videos of Georgia ever since she discovered her dog's passion for dancing.

Georgia the St. John's sheepdog is like most three-and-a-half year olds. She's full of energy, loves watching TV and cuddling. But she's also got a special talent — she can break it down on the dance floor with the best of them.

Georgia's owner, Carol Tibbo of St. John's, has been sharing videos of Georgia ever since she discovered her dog's passion for dancing.

Georgia will bang her head to just about any tune, which Tibbo says puts a smile on her face every time she puts the music on.

Alex Kennedy

Alex Kennedy works for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John's.

