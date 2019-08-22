'I feel like a second-class citizen': Friends point out lack of accessibility on George Street

On a scorching hot Wednesday afternoon, a trio of friends sit around a table at O'Reilly's Pub on George Street in St. John's. Taking refuge from the heat and sipping drinks, they look like anyone else in the bar.

They're in wheelchairs, and while they are treated equally here, they know it's one of the few places downtown where they fit in and feel comfortable.

George Street is the indisputable entertainment district of St. John's — unless you have a mobility issue.

"It makes me feel like I'm not even thought of," said Josh Menchions. "Like people don't care. It really does make me feel like a second-class citizen."

CBC News spoke with Menchions and Camron Warren last week for a story about their venture into standup comedy. They also spoke about how hard it was to get around, and on this summer day, they offered to take us along for the ride.

Heading down historic Water Street, there is only one step between them and most of the shops lining both sides of the road. Those few inches prevent chairs from getting over the threshold, and cause the biggest frustration.

"It's so easily fixable," said Patrick Keane, pointing to a step in the doorway of an ice cream parlour. "They could fix that with about five, 10 minutes time, a couple of boards and some nails."

There's only one bar with a bathroom we can use. - Camron Warren

The City of St. John's allows temporary ramps, as long as they are approved by a city inspector. They can be put down in the morning and taken up when the business closes up at night. They can be purchased online for less than $200, or built for cheaper.

But Keane, Menchions and Warren say they hardly ever come across temporary ramps at downtown businesses.

Sidewalks are a no-go

Moving up Water Street to George Street, the problems get worse.

Even the sidewalks pose a huge problem.

The curb cutouts do not meet city standards and are impossible for Keane to conquer in his power chair. Menchions, who has a bigger and more expensive chair, nearly tipped over while taking a crack at it.

If you can get on the sidewalk, some bars do have ground-level access but once you're inside, they don't have accessible washrooms.

According to the friends — who say they spend as much time on George Street as anyone else — there's only one accessible bathroom on the entire street, at O'Reilly's. That means the bar gets most of their business.

"It's the one place we get to go to have a bit of fun, have some drinks and still be able to use the bathroom," Warren said. "To most people, that's easy. You can find a bathroom in any bar. To us, there's only one bar with a bathroom we can use."

Keane said it's often the difference in going out or staying home. It's hard to want to go out when you know it's going to be a struggle.

Patio problems

On the way to O'Reilly's, they pass numerous inaccessible places. The patio of Trapper Johns has sets of three stairs on both sides. Similar with Rock House, Rob Roy and more.

When they see multiple sets of stairs leading to the same entrance, all they see is an opportunity to build a ramp.

Several bars, including the Rock House, have patios with stairs on both ends but no ramps. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

They aren't asking for state of the art. They aren't even asking for something that's up to code. They just want a way to get in the front door like everybody else.

"People aren't saying 'I don't like disabled people, I don't want to put a ramp in,'" Warren said.

"It's not a conscious prejudice, it's a passive one. It's a matter of people are unaware. So if anything, I'm not trying to change people's minds, but instead open their eyes to our reality."

