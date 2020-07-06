Crowding in George Street bars could create 'a perfect storm' for COVID-19 resurgence, MHA says

Pictures from Saturday night show large crowds both inside and outside of Konfusion and Rob Roy on George Street. (Twitter)

Like many people commenting on social media, St. John's Centre MHA Jim Dinn was angry when he saw pictures from the crowded George Street club strip on Saturday night.

Widely shared photos depicted people packed together, waiting in line outside the clubs Konfusion and Rob Roy. Pictures from the inside of Konfusion showed people packed shoulder to shoulder, and spilling out onto the patio.

"This is not what I would call safe behaviour and I think the province needs to get a hold of that," said Dinn, a New Democrat.

Hundreds of people reacted to the images on Facebook and Twitter, saying it was unfair for families and businesses to follow rules over the COVID-19 pandemic, while clubs allowed people to flout physical distancing guidance.

Meanwhile, Don-E Coady, the communications and marketing director of the George Street Association, said nobody has been ticketed or fined by the police for the Saturday night crowds.

"I would say that the moments that people are seeing are upsetting for the members involved, as we are trying our best to deal with the unexpected realities as well as our best-laid plans when it comes to how to open in a socially safe environment," Coady told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

This photo from inside Konfusion made the rounds of social media over the weekend, prompting outrage from many people. (Facebook)

According to the Newfoundland and Labrador government's guidelines for re-opening businesses, it is only recommended that bars reduce capacity to 50 per cent. It is not an order enforced by law.

The guidelines, however, do state that dance floors are not permitted. Video from inside Konfusion on Saturday shows people dancing with loud music and flashing lights.

Coady said everyone will do their best to make sure it doesn't happen again. He also said it's not just on the establishments but also on patrons to avoid crowded scenarios.

Don-E Coady is the communications and marketing director for the George Street Association in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

He compared the level of demand on George Street to a game of red rover, saying people are rushing towards the bars at peak hours while staff tries to hold them back.

It's the second week in a row that crowds on George Street have drawn the ire of the public and government officials.

Last Monday, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said she was "deeply concerned" about the crowds that were observed in St. John's bars.

Yoga instructor calls out perceived double-standard

Dinn said he's especially concerned given that the province is now open for tourists from other Atlantic provinces, while Prince Edward Island is now dealing with a new outbreak.

"We're creating a perfect storm. We're opening up the province now … and there's no guarantee people from other provinces won't come in from some loophole. We've got our own restrictions loosening up," he said.

"All it takes is one traveller bringing something into a situation like we saw on George Street, and good luck tracking it down."

Melanie Caines has been hosting yoga sessions on the lawn of Government House for several years. This year, though, participants must space themselves apart. (David Gonzalez/CBC)

Yoga instructor Melanie Caines was also surprised to see the pictures, but for a different reason.

She's been holding open air yoga sessions on the grounds of Government House, trying to promote health for people who have been stuck inside for months.

Despite operating on a 22-acre property, Caines is only allowed to have 50 people take part. She has to turn people away each day.

"I feel so bad, and I know it's not my fault — I'm only following guidelines —but I feel terrible," she said.

Caines said it doesn't make sense that bars can operate at half capacity, which could be dozens or even hundreds of people inside a building, but she can only have an outdoor gathering of 50 people.

Limiting public gatherings to 50 or fewer is a public health order, while reducing bars to half capacity is only a recommendation.

