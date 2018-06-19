'Where are all the women?': St. John's councillor questions headliners at George Street Fest

Another St. John's music festival is under criticism for a lack of female headliners, and this time the complaints come with the weight of a city councillor's support.

Ward 2 Coun. Hope Jamieson told the St. John's Morning Show on Tuesday that the lack of female acts among those announced so far for the George Street Festival, to be held from July 26 to Aug. 1, is unfortunate, especially considering recent local discussion around this very issue.

"It's just so disappointing to see, yet again, women shut out of a headlining bill of a major festival here in our city," said Jamieson, who pointed out that a similar discussion happened earlier this year with the announcement of acts playing the Iceberg Alley festival in September and the Exploits Valley Salmon Festival in Grand Falls-Windsor in July.

"I just can't believe that we have to keep saying again and again, where are all the women?"

'Every effort' made to get women on bill: Galgay

The lack of women among the festival's announced acts — which include Our Lady Peace, Arkells and Classified — is the result of market forces beyond the organizers' control, George Street Association executive director Jonathan Galgay told CBC News in a statement.

"Every effort was made to ensure we reached a broad range of female artists to perform at this year's festival," Galgay said.

Some potential acts declined the offer to attend, he said, and others had scheduling or financial conflicts.

George Street Association executive director Jonathan Galgay says efforts were made to include female artists among the headliners for the George Street Festival. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Jamieson said she's heard those reasons behind the lack of women on bills, for this and other events, but she doesn't think it entirely explains the lack of diversity in the lineups.

"We do have festivals locally, and internationally, across the country and around the world, that always have women on the bill and always do well," she said.

"I don't think that the market case is a valid one, because we see many successful festivals that are blocked with women, and people of colour, and indigenous artists, and don't suffer for that."

Different solutions to diversify lineups

The solution is twofold, Jamieson said.

Festival organizers should see the passion in music fans, she said, and plan their lineups accordingly.

"They need to know that people will vote with their dollars here."

But the city, with Jamieson's involvement, is also at work on an inclusion policy that could extend to events the city supports financially.

"If we're going to support you with our money, you need to have this lens on it," she said.

"You need to understand that diversity and inclusion are priorities for us and for our city."

The Arkells, seen here during soundcheck at last year's Iceberg Alley festival, are among the headliners for this year's George Street Festival in St. John's. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Jamieson said Galgay told her the festival lineup is not yet complete, and further announcements of additional artists are yet to come.

But she said with the major acts announced, it's a missed opportunity to properly represent the depth of the local cultural community.

"We've seen all of the acts in big print, we've seen all of the headliners, and there's not one woman on that bill and I don't think that's good enough."

