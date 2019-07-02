Buddy Wasisname, Sam Roberts and Women of Rock on George Street Festival bill

Randy Bachman, Sam Roberts, folk act the Rural Alberta Advantage and well-known local female musicians in the Women of Rock are all slated to hit the stage as part of this year's George Street Festival.

The George Street Association announced the festival's 18 headliners and openers Tuesday morning.

GEORGE STREET FESTIVAL tickets available now! Featuring <a href="https://twitter.com/samrobertsband?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@samrobertsband</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/cityandcolour?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityandcolour</a>, Randy Bachman, <a href="https://twitter.com/thetrews?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thetrews</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/buddywasisname?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@buddywasisname</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/jamesbarkerband?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jamesbarkerband</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/shanneyganock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@shanneyganock</a>,The Watchmen, <a href="https://twitter.com/masterlessmen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@masterlessmen</a> & many more: <a href="https://t.co/Kj9JufsReU">https://t.co/Kj9JufsReU</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSF2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSF2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GeorgeStreet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GeorgeStreet</a> 19+ <a href="https://t.co/xeFshEKPSA">pic.twitter.com/xeFshEKPSA</a> —@GeorgeStLive

In total, 35 bands will play the festival to celebrate the summer event's 35th year, and there will be more band announcements coming, said Jonathan Galgay, the association's executive director.

Headliners include famed Newfoundland comedy and music trio Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers; City and Colour, the solo project of Alexisonfire front man Dallas Green; and a Newfoundland kitchen party event featuring the Masterless Men, The Punters and Derina Harvey.

The Rural Alberta Advantage will play the George Street Festival on Aug. 5. (Vanessa Heins)

Canadian classic rock icon Randy Bachman and Newfoundland stalwarts Shanneygannock are also on the ticket.

The festival, during which George Street is closed off at either end with concertgoers purchasing a ticket to get on the street – and into the bars – will wrap up with a country night featuring the James Barker Band and Jade Eagleson.

Women on stage?

Last year's festival came under fire for it's mostly male acts.

Of the 18 acts announced Tuesday, four include women musicians.

Galgay said he did not do a count of the women involved in this year's acts, but said there will be more women musicians in the bands announced in the coming weeks.

The 2019 George Street Festival runs Aug 1 - 7.

