Fence on George Street stage will impact downtown homeless population, says housing network

The stage on George Street hosts concerts throughout the year, but has also become a place where homeless people gather to have a roof under their head at night. (William Ping / CBC)

The City of St. John's has voted to approve the building of a fence around the performance stage on George Street, but a local housing and homelessness network says it will hurt the most vulnerable populations.

Speaking with CBC News on Friday, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the issue is a safety issue, not a homelessness issue.

"This is based on a very dangerous situation that we over time have reviewed, and we have to take this measure," Breen said Friday.

"There is an opportunity for people to fall off the stage from and down to the ground level, which would cause injury. Also we've had situations where the electrical room has been entered... and obviously that's a very serious situation."

Breen said the prospect of a fence has been looked at for some time, especially when addressing concerns shared by the city's downtown safety coalition.

But Cyril Tobin, executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing and Homelessness Network, says the move is disappointing and feels reactionary.

"We feel that this only further marginalizes a population that's already very vulnerable. And this is really not an answer to our homelessness and housing issue to do such actions," Tobin said Thursday.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said the fence is being built to address safety concerns related to the stage. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

"If there are issues happening within the community, the root causes of those issues need to be addressed. The individuals using that particular space… that is the roof over their head. To get in out of the elements, to have a place to go."

Tobin said he wishes more consultation could have been done surrounding the fence, saying it creates safety concerns for those who use it as a reliable place to shelter. It will force people to try to find other options when quick access options are limited, he added, raising concerns about the idea of consequences for those who choose to go back once the fence is installed.

"We are all on line pretty much in feeling that this is not addressing homelessness. It's more or less about contributing to hidden homelessness, which is quite predominant here in the St. John's area," he said.

I definitely don't think this was the right response. - Coun. Ophelia Ravencroft

St. John's Ward 2 Coun. Ophelia Ravencroft, who represents the residents of the downtown, voted against the fence.

Speaking on Friday, Ravencroft said she believes the vote doesn't indicate a lack of sensitivity on council, but says it's unfortunate the vote went the way it did.

"We are all aware of how bad these problems are, but I definitely don't think this was the right response," Ravencroft said.

St. John's City Coun. Ophelia Ravencroft voted against the fence. (Sarah Blackmore/CBC)

"I think the arguments for not building the fence are really quite compelling. Beyond a sensitivity toward the homeless population, between sensibility toward anybody whose situation is forcing them to sleep rough... It's always unfortunate to see things go in a direction like that."

Ravencroft said the city needs to make sure investments going forward are put toward "constructive, positive solutions," like building additional housing and improving what's already available.

Breen says the city is heavily invested in housing solutions, currently renting out 400 units of affordable housing.