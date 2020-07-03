George Street looking to take the party outside all summer with to-go cups

Plans are in the works to allow bars on George Street in downtown St. John's to sell drinks in plastic cups so customers can take their drinks outdoors.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation confirmed in an email Friday morning that the George Street Association has a proposal to allow people to roam freely, with drinks in hand, on the famous block of bars.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen also alluded to the plans during an interview Friday morning about the pedestrian mall along a nearby part of Water Street.

"That process is unfolding now, and hopefully there'll be something on that fairly soon," Breen said.

To-go cups could help ease bar owners' concerns about opening with an enforced 50 per cent capacity limit, set by the Newfoundland and Labrador government to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Customers could come inside to buy drinks and then wander into the street, rather than try to keep six feet apart indoors.

Shanneyganock performs at the George Street Festival in August 2019. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

The NLC already allows patrons on George Street to drink outdoors during special events, such as the annual George Street Festival or on Canada Day.

In those cases, the George Street Association charges people for a ticket to enter the street, which allows entry to all bars without additional cover fees.

While the details are yet to be confirmed, one thing is for sure — it will not include free movement of alcohol between George Street and the Water Street pedestrian mall.

"Regardless of what is approved, there will be no movement of alcohol between George Street and Water Street," said a spokesperson for the NLC.

"The pedestrian mall is not a licensed area. Licensed establishments within the pedestrian mall may receive approvals for extensions by way of a patio or outside area. However, alcohol is not permitted to leave licensed areas."

The plan has to go through various levels of approval before the NLC can rubber stamp it.

Don-E Coady of the George Street Association said the 22 establishments that make up the group have to approve the plan, which then has to go through the city and the province.

