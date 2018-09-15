Man in hospital with serious injuries after reported George Street stabbing

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an apparent stabbing on George Street in St. John's early Saturday, according to police.

At about 3:55 a.m., the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a call of a disturbance at the corner of George Street and Adelaide Street, according to an RNC release sent Saturday.

A worker from a nearby bar who tried to help the man said he appeared to have been stabbed.

The worker said the man had extensive injuries to his abdomen and was lying on the ground, but that he was conscious and speaking.

The worker said they stayed with man and applied a compress on the victim until an ambulance arrived.

Police said the man remains in hospital with "serious injuries."

The RNC said two other men were also taken to hospital with "non-life threatening injures."

Police are looking for witnesses or anyone who may have taken pictures or videos with a cell phone or dash cam in the area between 3:40 a.m. and 3:55 a.m.

It's not clear if the individuals involved in the assault were known to each other, police said.

The RNC's major crimes unit is investigating the incident.