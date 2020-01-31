The George River caribou herd is still vulnerable — but the newest census has cause for optimism

The George River caribou herd, spotted here just outside Nain, has been dwindling for decades. (Submitted by Brandon Pardy)

The struggling George River caribou herd, which roams between northern Labrador and parts of Quebec, is showing some positive signs, according to a biannual census completed in July.

While the herd's population is still vulnerable, there are some reasons to be optimistic, according to a Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture press release.

"This year's census results indicate the population remains at a vulnerable low, with an estimated 7,200 caribou," reads the release.

"Although overall population size decreased, the adult proportion of the population increased an average of seven per cent per year from 2018 to 2022, which is cause for optimism for the persistence and eventual recovery of this vital caribou herd."

The herd has long been a point 5of debate among activists, government and Labrador's Inuit, which relied on the animals for a main source of food for generations, until a hunting ban was enacted in 2013.

The herd held about 800,000 animals between the 1950s and 1990s but then underwent a steep decline; the population has dropped by 11 per cent since 2020 and by more than 98 per cent since 2001.

Despite the decimated population, the 2020 census showed the first population increase in over 25 years, from an estimated 5,500 animals in 2018 to 8,100 in 2020.

"Wildlife officials were cautiously optimistic about the increase, while noting it was mainly due to a summer of high birth rates and a population consisting of 35 per cent calves, which had to survive their most vulnerable two years before maturing and contributing to population growth," the department said.

"The recent census indicates calves make up 22 per cent of the total population, relatively similar to calf proportions in 2018 and 2016. Recent years have shown considerable improvements in both adult female survival and fall calf recruitment when compared to the years leading to the implementation of the hunting ban on George River caribou in 2013."

The George River caribou herd has declined by 11 per cent since 2020 and by more than 98 per cent since 2001. (David Bornish)

But even with the incremental gains, the province said the continued illegal harvest of George River caribou by a "relatively small number of people" continues to delay and threaten their recovery.

The goal of the hunting ban is to prevent complete loss of the herd and allow recovery so that Indigenous communities can return to traditional activities related to the herd without jeopardizing its sustainability for future generations.

The Nunatsiavut government is also urging beneficiaries of the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Agreement to continue adhering to the provincial hunting ban.

In a statement, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Terry Vincent said all steps must be taken to ensure the herd is able to recover.

"As Labrador Inuit, we must be committed to ensuring the future sustainability of this herd, or we run the risk of losing another important part of our culture and way of life," said Vincent.

"We have a moral obligation to protect this herd so that future generations of Labrador Inuit are able to harvest this resource sustainably."

The Nunatsiavut government, along with the governments of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador, jointly conducted the seventh biannual census.

