George Butler was not a suspect in death of Anne Norris witness

A piece of evidence the jury will use to decide whether Philip Butler was justified in killing his older brother, George Butler, appears to be rooted in a lie.

Philip Butler and Darlene Squires both said George Butler took credit for the death of a witness in a murder trial who was found in St. John's harbour on April 9, 2018.

The claim he was a killer was one of several reasons Butler said he was scared of his brother in the weeks before he strangled him in his Conception Bay South home.

However, police say there is no foul play suspected in the death of the witness, 37-year-old Kevin O'Brien. His friends say it's believed he fell into the harbour on his own.

But, it doesn't matter to the jury whether or not George Butler did kill O'Brien, but whether or not his brother believed him.

Kevin O'Brien testified as a Crown witness in the first-degree murder trial of Anne Norris in 2018. He died a few months later. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

O'Brien suffered from multiple sclerosis and struggled with addictions. He worked as a panhandler on downtown streets, where he made friends with Marcel Reardon.

Reardon was bludgeoned to death by Anne Norris, which led to a high-profile murder trial in St. John's.

O'Brien testified he watched Norris throw a backpack into the harbour and said she insisted on staying until she watched it sink. Inside was the hammer she used to kill Reardon.

An RNC cruiser is parked by St. John's Harbour after the discovery of a body in the water. George Butler was said to have taken credit for the body, but police say the death was not suspicious. (CBC)

Less than four months after his testimony, O'Brien was found dead on the east end of St. John's harbour.

George Butler had just returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in April 2018, after several years away. Philip Butler testified his brother had been living on the streets of "every major city in Canada" before coming home.

Butler attempted to have murder charge dismissed

Butler's second-degree murder trial took a weeklong break in the middle, as lawyers for both sides argued whether or not the charge should have been tossed out.

Defence lawyers Karen Rehner and Tim O'Brien argued a manslaughter charge was more fitting, since there was little evidence to show Butler intended to kill his brother.

Second-degree murder comes with a life sentence and generally a shot at parole after 10 years. Manslaughter, however, carries no minimum sentence when a firearm is not involved.

Philip Butler is accused of killing his brother George in the Conception Bay South community of Upper Gullies on May 21, 2018. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Crown prosecutors Scott Hurley and Alana Dwyer countered that there was some evidence he either intended to kill, or knew it was reasonable to believe death could result from his actions.

Just the act of choking someone, Hurley argued, comes with the reasonable possibility of killing the person.

In the end, Justice Valerie Marshall sided with the prosecution and left second-degree murder on the jury room table.

The jurors — six men and six women — can either convict Butler of second-degree murder or manslaughter or acquit him.

Argument for self-defence

There were several reasons Butler said he was scared of his brother.

George's addiction to crack cocaine led him to speak to imaginary voices, Butler said, and his temper would sometimes erupt.

Butler said he went to confront a man who owed him $90, and was shocked when George escalated the situation into a full-blown assault. Butler said his steel-toed boot came off at one point, and George picked it up and began beating the man with it.

Philip Butler was charged with assault causing bodily harm four months after the attack. According to the Telegram, it was hinted, but never directly said during his trial, that George Butler was the real attacker.

Philip Butler was acquitted in the end. He was granted bail the next day and has been out of custody ever since.

His criminal record — including charges of uttering threats, assault and breaching an order under the Family Violence Protection Act — was also not admissible during his second-degree murder trial.

Along with the claim that he killed Kevin O'Brien, Butler said George also claimed to have done dirty work for the Hells Angels.

Butler testified he was scared for his life on the morning his brother died.

This photograph was entered as evidence, showing items in Philip Butler's bedroom tossed about. (Royal Newfoundland Constabulary)

He woke up on the couch to the sounds of George rummaging through drawers in a bedroom. Butler said George was looking for a piece of paper with their middle brother Jonathan's address on it.

George and Jonathan hated each other. When testifying at trial, Jonathan Butler was visibly panicked from the moment he set foot in the courtroom. He stopped speaking at one point, sprinted into the hallway and threw up.

Butler said George was so deep into his feud with Jonathan that, "he wanted to kill him and he didn't care if he had to take out his whole family."

When he found George looking for the papers, Butler said George attacked him and screamed Jonathan's name, as if he didn't know who he was attacking.

Butler said George threw him on the couch and began pummeling him in the back of the head.

Crown's doubts about story

On cross-examination, Hurley wanted to ask why there were no photographs of injuries on the back of his head, when Butler had pointed out other injuries to police as they took pictures.

He was not allowed.

Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley chats with defence lawyer Karen Rehner during a break in trial on Monday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Butler's entire statement to police after his arrest was excluded from evidence. In a written decision before the trial started, Marshall ruled it was inadmissible. CBC News has not seen a copy of the decision.

Butler also stated he was asleep the night before the killing, except for a brief period when George woke him up for a ride down the road to buy more drugs.

However, phone records show Philip Butler's phone was used to call a known drug dealer during the time he said he was asleep. On the stand, Butler said he did not make those phone calls.

Butler did make an urgent call to a friend at 5:57 a.m., leaving a voice mail asking the person to call him back immediately. Butler said George was alive at this point and was tearing through the dresser drawers.

A few minutes later, Butler's neighbour — an RCMP officer — overheard Butler screaming from inside his house.

Only one voice was heard on the phone call, and one voice was heard by the neighbour, despite Butler's testimony that both he and George were shouting at each other up to the point they both passed out on the floor.

The jury will have lots to consider, with testimony from 14 witnesses in total. They will have to decide if they buy Philip Butler's version of events, in whole or in part, and if it is enough to constitute self-defence.

