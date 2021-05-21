Shoal Brook man given 6 months in jail for dangerous driving, flight from police

A Newfoundland man who led police on a high-speed chase earlier this year is free, following his sentencing in Corner Brook provincial court Friday.

Judge Kymil Howe on Friday sentenced George Brake, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and flight from police, to six months in jail and 12 months of probation. But with time-and-a-half credit, Brake, who had been in custody since his Jan. 26 arrest, was released.

Brake, 67, of Shoal Brook, a community in Bonne Bay in Gros Morne National Park, was arrested following erratic behaviour at a service station near his house, followed by a police chase down the highway to Deer Lake.

Police say he was travelling at 155 km/h at one point. He slowed down long enough to drive around a roadblock and then proceeded to speed away.

At the time, police said he was threatening to kill politicians and saying he was God. Dozens of knives were found in his truck.

Brake had been in custody since his Jan. 26 arrest, and because of credit his time already served, he is now a free man. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

Police say he was speaking in a nonsensical way, and they brought him to Western Memorial Regional Hospital in Corner Brook, where he received medical care.

Brake was later assessed at the Waterford Hospital in St. John's, and on Feb. 11 the court found him fit to stand trial.

In late April, possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose and uttering death threats were dropped because the Crown prosecutor felt there was no likelihood of conviction.

Brake then pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and flight from police.

In delivering her sentence, Howe, calling it a "just and correct sentence for this type of case," also gave Brake a six-month driving ban and banned him from Pike's Service Station in Glenburnie for a year.

