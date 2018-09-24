Geoff Younghusband builds a warm and tasty gathering spot

"Everybody recognizes it as a big social centre," says Geoff Younghusband of his hand-built, wood-fired, outdoor pizza oven.

The musician and sound editor from St. John's has a small retreat property in Whiteway, Trinity Bay, where he enjoys hosting family and friends.

His brother, Andrew Younghusband, had built an outdoor pizza oven at his home further down the shore in New Melbourne — and that inspired Geoff to make his own.

Years in the making

Younghusband said it took a couple of years to construct his own pizza oven. He spent a lot of time researching, poring over YouTube instructional videos, drawing plans, and making practice models of the oven.

He used mostly salvaged materials, including bricks from a chimney he tore down.

Geoff Younghusband built this outdoor, wood-fired pizza oven using mostly salvaged materials. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Multipurpose cooking

Younghusband builds a fire in his oven, and lets it burn for a couple of hours. Then, he pushes the coals to one side, and clears a clean and very hot floor for cooking.

He said the oven can cook much more than pizza.

"Last night we roasted a chicken and a whole bunch of vegetables," said Younghusband.

"And then were toasting doughnuts in it later on."

A warm hangout

More importantly, said Younghusband, visitors to his property really enjoy spending time near the toasty fire of the oven.

"I think it's doing what I hoped it would do, which is giving people a place to hang around and enjoy food and socialize."

