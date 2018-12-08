Here I am by Corner Brook's brand-new hospital. Oh, wait
A new hospital was promised more than a decade ago. It's still a vacant lot
We need to talk about the hospital in Corner Brook.
Why are we so inefficient as a province? Why would our government announce such a project and then not follow through in a timely manner?
Why did our politicians create this political nightmare for themselves?
11 years of being let down
It was back in 2007 that then-premier Danny Williams first announced the aging Western Memorial Regional Hospital would be replaced.
Not one nail, screw or steel beam has been put into place.
Fast-forward 11 years, and construction has yet to begin.
Eleven years of consultations, signed contracts and promises about start dates.
Then last year, residents were told by the Ball Liberals that work on the actual hospital should be starting next year with a target date of opening in 2023.
There's a reason people are cynical
The ordeal makes it easy to understand why people in western Newfoundland have grown cynical about the project and government's attitude toward the region in general.
Sorry for stating the obvious, but there has to be a better way.
Pop was right
Growing up in Corner Brook, I would sometimes listen to my grandfather's frustrated rants about how the west coast always played second fiddle to what was happening the Avalon Peninsula.
I would think to myself that he was just bitter about events and decisions from a bygone era, and that times had probably changed.
But now that I'm back home after years in St. John's, I see his frustrations were completely justified then — and still are now.
I was recently treated at Western Memorial Regional Hospital following a car accident.
While the staff and quality of care I received were excellent, the facility itself is definitely showing its age, and a replacement is badly needed. Not just for Corner Brook, for the entire western Newfoundland region.
It's the same resentment that's starting to creep its way into my own thinking and that of so many who live in the Corner Brook area.
Starting construction on the damn hospital as soon as possible might be a good place to start.