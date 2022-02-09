Tenor Matthew Cooper and pianist David Chafe create magic on first album

David Chafe has recorded more than a dozen albums, but Gently Wake is the first album for Matthew Cooper. (Cover art by Aimé Hirwa)

Pianist and music teacher David Chafe has worked on at least 14 albums, but Gently Wake is his first project with singer Matthew Cooper of Carbonear.

Chafe said he met Cooper a few years ago when the young tenor was performing with the Atlantic Boy Choir.

"When a guy like me who is much older and kind of more entrenched in the music industry, lands in the orbit of somebody so young and vibrant and so enthusiastic about this style of music and so darn good at it — it just lights a fire under me," Chafe said.

"This was one of the most inspiring and thrilling albums to record."

Gently Wake has 12 tracks and includes selections from composers Franz Schubert, Schumann and Beethoven.

David Chafe and Matthew Cooper rehearsing at Wesley United Church in St. John's while recording their new album. (Submitted by David Chafe/ photo by Ian Foster )

The album was recorded at Wesley United Church in St. John's with producer Ian Foster. "Overall it was just an awesome experience for me, especially for my first time," said Cooper.

Chafe and Cooper said they aren't sure yet if they're going to make another album together but plan on performing gigs together for a long time.

"I was planning on slowing down and maybe even kind of retiring," said Chafe, "and along comes this young man out of Carbonear with the voice of a god.… I don't think even to this day he realizes the level of natural talent he has."

17:20 First Listen: 'Gently Wake' is a new classical album from NL Paula Gale speaks with David Chafe and Matthew Cooper about making 'Gently Wake' 17:20

