No lectures, no books as students take an hour a week to create anything
One student at Valmont Academy in King's Point made an electric guitar ... and it works!
The students at Valmont Academy in King's Point are getting a break from the books, and they say they're better off for it.
Since January, students from kindergarten to Grade 12 are taking part in Genius Hour, a slot they get every Friday to work on anything they want. And these kids didn't pick easy projects.
"I've been making an energy-efficient solar heater out of pops cans and a wooden box," said Kate Blanchard, who is in Grade 5 and is committed to reducing her carbon footprint.
She got the idea from Pinterest, and with the help of her dad, she got to work with the tools.
"I started by drilling holes into cans and sticking them together with silicone to make five rows of six. I made a box out of wood. And we insulated with Styrofoam. We got it all painted black so it will absorb more heat."
Now all she needs to do is add the recycled Plexiglas she got from her grandfather and she'll be using it in her family's backyard greenhouse.
"I wanted to make a difference because the earth is not going to clean itself up so I wanted to try to make it energy-efficient and use all recycled materials."
A working guitar
Several grades up, in high school, Riley Burt went electric and built himself a guitar.
"At first I wasn't going to make a guitar. I was thinking about doing knitting or something like that. Then I said, 'Let's try it!'"
He collected wood from a local sawmill and a recycled oak pew from an old United Church. He used a fretboard from an old guitar and some parts bought online.
Genius Hour also seeped into his school work. Burt wrote a research paper in English class about making the guitar, and it even helped him understand physics class a little more.
"In physics right now we are doing electromagnetism. And I never realized until I was installing the guitar's pickups that it can relate a lot to electromagnetism, which is how the guitar's pickups work when you plug it into an amp," Burt said.
"It really puts things into perspective. It's not a picture of schematic diagram."
I never realized until I was installing the guitar's pickups that it can relate a lot of electromagnetism.- Riley Burt
Plus, he has a new guitar.
For Blanchard, her biggest lesson is to take risks.
"You can try anything. You can make a difference yourself."
Burt said Genius Hour is something every school should have.
"It gives us a break from the stresses school oftentimes can bring on us. The testing, the studying, and head and ears into the books. It can actually get you involved in something you're passionate about."
Other projects students are doing during Genius Hour are knitting, baking cakes, and building websites, all of which will be on display when they show their final projects a school assembly.
