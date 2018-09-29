First-ever St. John's International Circus Festival reaches unimagined heights, says organizer

Co-producer of the St. John's International Circus Festival Anahareo Doelle is no stranger to the circus business. She says next year is already shaping up. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Two days into the first-ever St. John's International Circus Festival and there are already talks about doing it again next year.

"A lot of people in the circus industry who are here visiting say it's really groundbreaking to have something happening here. It's history-changing," said the festival's co-producer Anahareo Doelle.

The festival combines workshops, discussions and performances, with artists from places across the globe, including Finland, Ireland and Switzerland.

"If you walk down the streets now, you're going to see some kind of circus performer," she said.

A juggling workshop saw a big turn out at the Arts and Culture Centre Friday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Developing circus industry

While the main highlight for festival organizers is dazzling crowds with artists like Erin Ball of LEGacy Circus, a double-amputee who performs acrobatics with and without her leg attachments, one of the goals of the festival is develop the circus industry, both in the province and in the country.

That's good news for Doelle, who is a circus performer herself. She's performed on some of the world's top stages and moved here from Germany, where she said she was "surrounded by shows."

"When I came back here, what I missed the most was having more exposure to shows," she said.

"So it's really a treat to have all of these amazing artists all here in Newfoundland for a weekend."

Send in the clowns! (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Plans for next year

So far, a few of the festival's shows have sold out and the visiting performers are thrilled with the reception, she said.

"I am thrilled," she said. "You can imagine something on paper and you can do all the planning for over a year, and then to see it come to life and even exceed those expectations, it's mind-blowing."

Things are going so well, plans are underway for the second-ever St. John's International Circus Festival, she said.

"I won't mention any names yet, but I do have the venues booked. That's the easy part. So many people want to come here," she said.

The St. John's International Circus Festival runs until Sept. 30.

With files from Jeremy Eaton

