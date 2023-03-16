Watch how a gender-affirming photo edit helps people who have transitioned

Photographer Andrea Carpenter edits photos to give people who have transitioned a way to hold onto cherished memories Video by CBC N.L.'s John Pike.

When photography editor Andrea Carpenter looked at her first gender-affirmation photo edit, of a picture of herself before her transition, she says was overwhelmed when she saw the person she wished she was at the time smiling back at her.

Carpenter says her photography editing business, Gender Carpentry, gives people who have transitioned and their families a way to hold onto cherished memories without the pain or discomfort that can come with the transitioning process.

"When I transitioned about eight years ago, my family decided to put away all the photos of me from around the house from before, and it was kind of painful and uncomfortable for everybody at the time. But I didn't like seeing them go into a little box in the closet and start to gather dust," Carpenter told CBC News in a recent interview.

"So one day it clicked for me when I was doing an edit, 'I could do something about this'… And then I started thinking, 'I know so many people who could benefit from this."

Carpenter says the response from people seeing their new photos has been incredibly positive. She sees the edits as being for much more than just trans people — it's a way of being able to revisit memories, she said, while giving people the comfort and freedom they deserve.

"You see it in their face, like, 'This is what I've wanted but couldn't articulate,'" she said.

You can watch Carpenter's interview with CBC video producer John Pike and learn more about gender-affirming photo edits in the video above.