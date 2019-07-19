What to watch? Might we suggest An Audience of Chairs

Director Deanne Foley won widespread acclaim for An Audience of Chairs — a powerful drama about a mother's struggle with mental illness — since its release last year.

Now the film is available on Gem, CBC's free streaming service, and we're making it even easier for you to find by placing it here.

An Audience of Chairs stars Carolina Bartczak as Maura Mackenzie, a concert pianist who finds her world unravelling during a summer day.

Written by Rosemary House, An Audience of Chairs is based on Joan Clark's novel of the same name.

The film swept key categories last September at the Atlantic International Film Festival, with prizes for best Atlantic production, for Foley's direction, for House's writing and for Duane Andrews's score.

You can watch the film on Gem on your smart TV, or by clicking the player above. [Where is Gem offered? Click here for details.]