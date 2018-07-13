Star Wars actor heading to Geek Fest in Gander

Simpson performs the voice acting for C'ai Threnalli, the action figure he is holding, in the video game LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

An actor who's appeared on screen and in voice-over roles for one of the most successful movie franchises of all time is in Gander this weekend to meet science fiction fans from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Christian Simpson considers himself lucky to have been involved in the Star Wars movies, which have grossed hundreds of millions over four decades and captured the hearts of fans the world over.

He's also excited to attend Gander Geek Fest, being held at the Steele Community Centre July 13-15.

"This is, I think, my third time to Newfoundland and I love it there," Simpson said. "The people are so great, so welcoming."

Simpson plays Gavin Sykes in the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. This was the first role Simpson played in the movie series.

At the festival Simpson will be signing autographs on memorabilia and photographs from the movies.

He will also be sitting on a Q&A panel Saturday answering questions Star Wars fans might have about the series or questions revolving around any of his other activities.

Star Wars 'unreal experience'

Simpson started doing work with the franchise during Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace acting as Lieutenant Gavin Sykes who played a critical part in assisting Anakin Skywalker in taking down the droid army, starting the young Jedi down his journey to the dark side.

"So apologies to all the younglings that were killed," Simpson said in reference to the final instalment of the prequel trilogy where Skywalker becomes Darth Vader.

"It's and unreal experience and you have to take yourself away from being a fan and keep that locked away inside," Simpson said.

"Just show up and be a professional and just occasionally you pinch yourself and it's real."

Christian Simpson stands in for Hayden Christensen during filming of Star Wars. Simpson plays various roles in the franchise's history both in front and behind the camera.

Since playing his first role in a Star Wars movie, Simpson has been a part of three other films in the franchise performing various roles such as standing in for Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker) or voicing characters in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"I was a huge fan and still am and was really lucky to get some roles in front of the camera, behind the camera and even behind a microphone," Simpson said.

From the U.K. to L.A.

Simpson, who's from Britain originally, now resides in Los Angeles where he works as a writer, composer and YouTube content creator.

His writing includes a science fiction novel titled The Chrononaut, a novel about a time traveller, and contributions to the official StarWars.com that include his personal experiences on set.

Simpson's YouTube channel focuses on restoring vintage computers and gaming consoles called Perifractic's Retro Recipes.

He recently released an album under his song writing name, C.J. Simpson, which is an instrumental triple album anthology titled Insta: Mental.

Read more articles at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador