N.L.'s Gavin Tucker secures submission win at UFC Fight Night in Las Vegas

Newfoundland's Gavin Tucker defeated American Justin Jaynes at a UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas Saturday night. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Newfoundland UFC fighter Gavin Tucker secured an impressive win over American Justin Jaynes at a UFC fight night in Las Vegas Saturday.

The 34-year-old is originally from Ship Cove, but fights out of Halifax. Tucker used his striking skills as a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to soften up Jaynes before submitting him at 1:43 of the final round via a rear-naked choke.

Early in the fight, Tucker survived and fought off an attempted guillotine choke that looked tight — so tight the Canadian almost lost his shorts in the exchange.

Tucker outstruck Jaynes in the second round, with the American's face showing damage, and was able to finish the fight via submission after staggering his opponent with a knee early in the third round.

After the event, he was awarded performance of the night, which netted Tucker an additional $50,000 US for the fight.

After the fight, Tucker said he felt comfortable as soon as he entered the octagon.

"But [Jaynes is] tough though, he knew I was coming for him," Tucker said in his post-fight press conference. "And honestly, he hits with rocks. This guy's a big swinger."

Saturday marked Tucker's first fight since July 2019 when he beat South Korean Seung Woo Choi at UFC 240 in Edmonton. Tucker now has a record of 12-1 in mixed martial arts,

Tucker has grown the interest of mixed martial arts in the province in recent years, which included coming back to St. John's to work with athletes in kickboxing.