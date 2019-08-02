N.L's rising MMA star, Gavin Tucker, may get the break of his career this weekend

Gavin Tucker celebrates a win over Seungwoo Choi in August 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The stakes keep getting higher for Gavin Tucker.

Since his 2017 debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the featherweight has been steadily gaining traction. Now, after compiling a three-fight winning streak, the Newfoundlander, who trains out of Halifax, finds himself on the cusp of a significant breakthrough.

A victory in his next match, on Saturday night, would put him in the conversation with big name fighters of the division.

In his most recent victory, Dec. 12 over Billy Quarantillo — a hammer of the featherweight division — Tucker performed with a whole new level of comfort and composure. He took his fair share of heavy blows in the beginning, but returned fire with vigour and some well-timed takedowns. After regrouping on the stool after the first round, he controlled the rest of the fight, putting on a boxing clinic and earning an impressive victory in the process.

After the fight, there were no talks of a matchup against a Top 10 opponent.The speculation was a match against an experienced UFC fighter with some name value — reasonable expectation and a logical next step to progress up the ranks.

That is until three weeks ago, when the UFC matchmakers called with an opportunity to take a fight against the No. 9 ranked featherweight, Dan Ige. In a sport where fighters generally take eight weeks to prepare for a contest, Tucker is leapfrogging the ranks and stepping up on short notice against a top 10 opponent.

Taking short notice fights is generally considered risky. Having to compete with little notice against someone who has been preparing for eight weeks is a disadvantage for several reasons. But in this sport, with great risk comes great reward. The UFC offering him such a dangerous opponent on short notice speaks volumes about their assessment of his ability and potential. The fact that Tucker is accepting it speaks volumes about his confidence to win.

In the octagon, Tucker has continuously walked toward the fire, performed remarkably, and come out the other side a better fighter. It's not just the in-competition performances that have been earning acclaim, but the way he conducts himself as a professional fighter outside competition has also been garnering appreciation among the UFC brass and fans alike.

All you have to do is listen to his pre- or post-fight interviews to get a sense of how well thought out his approach is. Whether it's a breakdown of his opponent's skills or his thoughts on his next career move, he demonstrates a cerebral approach to the game inside and outside the cage.

The UFC's promotional machine is unlike anything else in professional sports. Just one great performance at the right time, and a relatively unknown fighter gains instant fame and success overnight. One impressive performance when the odds are stacked against you, and the next thing you know, there's a Newfoundlander being featured all over major sports networks in the United States and beyond.

After Tucker's last victory, lead UFC commentator Jon Anik said on his podcast, "If I had to pick one Canadian fighter right now to break through and win a UFC championship, I think [Tucker is] the best talent we have right now out of Canada."

With this fight, everything is aligned for a major breakthrough, so people should pay attention. Dan Ige has been competing against the upper echelon of the featherweight division of late, and on paper, this is set to be Tucker's toughest test to date.

If he can enter Saturday's fight and look as good as he has during this win streak, it'll mean considerably big things for the future of Ship Cove's own.

