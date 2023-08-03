N.L.'s Gavin Tucker stepping back inside the UFC octagon on Saturday

Gavin Tucker, left, is returning to the UFC octagon on Saturday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

It has been over two years since Newfoundland's Gavin Tucker stepped up on short notice to fight Dan Ige inside the UFC octagon.

That bout was short lived with Tucker going down in the first round.

Since the loss, he has been on an extended layoff from competing due to multiple shoulder surgeries while also making changes to his camp.

Industry experts might say that a layoff in mixed martial arts isn't a good thing, but Tucker doesn't just sit around.

Speaking to the media this week ahead of his next fight on Saturday, he spoke about the opening of his gym — Tower 1 Combat Sports in Dartmouth, N.S. — and the meaningful growth he has undergone since his last outing.

"These camps I've been doing with other people, taking on a leadership role and kind of running my own crew. Being able to see my own personal developments from that," Tucker, originally from Ship Cove, said.

Competing in MMA, on the biggest stage in the world, is the most difficult physical and mental endeavour in the sport.

There's pressure that comes with the training and anticipation of the next fight. Making it to the highest level of the sport isn't done by the discouraged.

Tucker lives and breathes the sport, which has allowed him to turn it into a career.

"I love the stress of this job so much, and I was asking God for another run and another chance to do it again, and here we are," he said.

"It's amazing to have that stress in our life."

Tucker, right, fights out of Halifax but is originally from Ship Cove. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

On Saturday, Tucker squares off against Diego Lopes, a fighter who is coming off a riveting UFC debut that earned him "fight of the night" honours in May. Lopes also coaches UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist who isn't a stranger to trading punches.

Out of all the physical skills Tucker has in his toolkit, it's his analytical mind and tactical approach to the sport that is among his greatest attributes.

He's known to be a heavy researcher and studier of his opponents and has made it clear he and his team have done their homework on Lopes.

"We looked back through everything he has done with a fine-tooth comb and he's game, he's tough," Tucker said. "He's going to be there to fight, and he's going to be there to try to snatch finishes as he goes and you have to be obviously cautious with him."

The stylistic match-up between both fighters could make for a strong candidate for fight of the night honours.

Tucker is a cerebral fighter who operates under a thoroughly laid out, precise game plan. Alternatively, he also has no qualms about biting down on his mouthpiece, stepping forward and engaging in slugfest.

As for his game plan for Saturday night?

"We'll start with the scalpel, but the hounds are there if needed," he said.

