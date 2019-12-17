Straight to your heart: Gavin Simms debuts a new tune

Singer-songwriter Gavin Simms says if you've got a good idea or a strong feeling as a musician, you've got to see it through into a song. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Gavin Simms describes himself as "a guy with a guitar writing songs in the kitchen."

The St. John's-based singer-songwriter says he doesn't do a lot of touring or self promotion, but he's happy writing songs and performing them as often as possible.

But Simms has some advice for any aspiring songwriters.

"Don't hold yourself back. I feel like you can really talk yourself out of a lot as a musician, especially right now when there's no given path to success," he said.

"If you feel like you've got something worth sharing, even if that feeling occurs to you one day and is not there every other day, if that feeling ever occurs to you I think you've got to see it through."

Simms's song Straight to Your Heart is one of those things worth sharing.

It's a song he finished writing the day before we recorded him for the Parkway Sessions, at Studio F in our production facility in St. John's.

Watch Straight to Your Heart from Gavin Simms's Parkway Session:

This is the final video in our latest round of Parkway Sessions performances. We will back in Studio F in early 2020 to record some new ones; stay tuned.

