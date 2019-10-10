A eulogy in song: This singer-songwriter pays tribute to his grandfather

Gavin Simms wrote his song Old Soul in memory of his grandfather Phillip Piercey. (CBC)

Hermitage-born and St. John's-based singer-songwriter Gavin Simms says his songwriting has changed over time.

"I feel like the older I get, the more story based [the] songs are getting," he said.

"There's a lot of love songs in there, but yeah, I think I am moving toward songs that say something more than just feelings ... whether it's a person, or something that I've been through, or just a story that starts and ends."

Simms's song Old Soul is one of those story-based songs. It's a heartfelt tribute to his hard working grandfather, Phillip Piercey.

Piercey was born in Pass Island, but moved his family of five to Hermitage when the community was resettled, and worked as an inshore fisherman, a lumberjack and ran a convenience store with his wife.

Simms said he wrote the song the day before his grandfather's funeral in March 2017, and performed it as a eulogy at the funeral, just a few days shy of Piercey's 88th birthday.

See Gavin Simms's tribute to his grandfather, recorded during his Parkway Session:

