Roof fire shuts down services at The Gathering Place

A small roof fire at the Gathering Place in St. John's Friday was put out quickly, but will leave clients without lunch for the day.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the second and third floors of the building on Military Road shortly after 10 a.m., and the building was evacuated.

Work was taking place on the roof where the small fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

Executive Director Joanne Thompson says she's relieved the fire wasn't worse but that it's difficult to close, even for a day.

"We had a medical clinic today, we had our own in-house case management, food, all the other services — so that's not available. And if it's not available for this population at The Gathering Place, sadly, they can't access the service anywhere else today and that's what's most disconcerting for us."

Joanne Thompson said she is grateful the incident wasn't worse. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Thompson said once staff are allowed back inside the building, they will assess what, if any, food is available for today and will put the word out on Facebook if boxed lunches are available.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Thompson said she's hopeful services will resume as normal by Saturday morning.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador