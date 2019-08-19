The Gathering Place abuzz with new community beehive program

The Gathering Place in St. John's is getting a pretty sweet deal, with a new community beehive and plenty of honey.

Paul Dinn of Adelaide's Honey Bee, Pollinator and Wildflower Reserve says he was considering ways to establish a community hive and connected with an art therapy program called the Art Hive to help decorate it.

Dinn said he supplied the Art Hive with paint and materials and got to work to find the painted beehive a new home.

"We said, 'Now we want to give this to a community,' and we thought of the Gathering Place," he said.

Joanne Thompson, director of the Gathering Place, says the centre's community garden program has been successful over the past three years and was looking to add a community beehive.

Gathering Place director Joanne Thompson says she's grateful for the community hive and the honey it will provide. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

However, there wasn't much space in the garden for the bees.

"We were trying to find a way that we could incorporate a hive into our space, but it was just very challenging," Thompson said.

"Paul's suggestion that he would host the hive for us, but we would get the benefit of the honey was just an absolutely perfect solution."

Dinn said he'll keep the hive at his reserve in Goulds, while the Gathering Place will get 24 jars of honey, which could hold as much as 290 grams each, this year and next.

On many levels, we are grateful for this. - Joanne Thompson

Thompson said it's delicious honey.

"Last week, in one day, we put out over 600 meals, and when you think about people who truly have profound hunger, to have the benefit of tasting honey that as pure and as beautiful as this honey, it's really a gift," she said.

Thompson said the honey will go straight into the kitchen, where Gathering Place chefs will be able to incorporate the healthy, natural sweetener.

"On many levels, we are grateful for this."

The hive was painted by Art Hive, an art therapy group in St. John's. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Dinn is also grateful for the hive. He said it's a good opportunity to help people, while supporting sustainable beekeeping.

"We have a really valuable thing going on here with these honeybees. It's only the Isle of Man, off of Scotland, and western Australia that have these healthy, healthy honeybees.… The bees are vitally important, we need these honeybees and we need them for our very survival," said Dinn.

"We're helping the environment, we're helping people, we're providing a new, very high quality food source for people.… There's just not one thing I can say that's a negative at all."

