Annual Christmas dinner at the Gathering Place offers more than food

Volunteers and staff cooked and prepared meals for hundreds of people at the Gathering Place Christmas dinner. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

The smell of turkey filled the air at the Gathering Place in downtown St. John's Wednesday morning, as staff and volunteers prepared Christmas dinner for more than 300 guests.

Lucille Brennan, guest empowerment co-ordinator, said the annual event aims to add some joy to the holiday season for the most vulnerable people in the community.

"It's not nice being homeless any time of the year, but being homeless at Christmastime makes it more painful," she said. "People … have lost access to a lot of their family members due to mental health, addictions; so we're their family and we love and support them during this special season."

The event was about more than food — staff and volunteers organized hundreds of brightly-coloured stockings, filled with staples like toothpaste, soap and deodorant. Mummers showed up, clanging pots and pan and dancing to carols played on the accordion.

This year, Brennan collected Christmas presents for the children and grandchildren of the guests at the Gathering Place.

"There's nobody here that has a child that will go without Christmas this year," she said.

Lucille Brennan, guest empowerment co-ordinator at the Gathering Place, said the rising cost of living has been particularly difficult for people who use the organization's services. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

Crossroads Inn and Suites sponsored this year's dinner. General manager Ed Churchill said the company wanted to do something special for the holidays.

"2022 has been a hard year, and 2023 doesn't look like it's going to be much better," he said. "A lot of people need help."

Rising demand, smaller donations

While the Gathering Place was particularly busy on Wednesday, the cafeteria serves hundreds of people every day.

Brennan said the rising cost of living has hit the people who come to the Gathering Place particularly hard.

"Our guests have to come here to eat because if they didn't come to the Gathering Place they would go hungry," she said. "They don't get enough money on social assistance to pay rent and also buy food."

Around 200 people come for lunch most days — though a particularly busy day could see as many as 270 people, said executive director Paul Davis.

"We've seen a big increase in our guest population," he said.

Paul Davis, executive director of the Gathering Place, says demand for the organization's services has ballooned over the past few years. (Darrell Roberts/CBC)

In 2014, the Gathering Place had 400 registered guests. By 2019, that number had increased to 900 guests. Now, about 2,000 people are registered with the Gathering Place, and according to Davis, hundreds more who aren't registered use the programs there too.

In addition to meals, the Gathering Place has a temporary shelter, dental clinics, showers, laundry, social programs and more.

Davis said the shelter is filling up more often, and staff sometimes are forced to turn people away. Earlier this year, the organization announced plans to convert the former Sisters of Mercy convent into shelter and housing space, with funds from the federal and provincial governments.

Davis said along with the increased demand, the organization is seeing smaller donations.

"People still want to give to the Gathering Place, but it's harder for them to do so," he said. "While we still get donations from individuals, it's very common now for us to see smaller amounts coming from individuals who had given greater amounts in the past."

