The life-changing bike repair program at the Gathering Place

In a city like St. John's, where the focus tends to be on motor vehicles as the primary mode of transportation, a bicycle donation and repair program at the Gathering Place gives guests the freedom of getting around, without the hefty cost.

Bruce Hodder, a member of the St. John's organization, says the bike he got from the Gathering Place has been life-changing.

"I work part-time and it takes me back and forth to work every day, so I need my bike. I can't afford bus fare — it's almost a hundred bucks a week sometimes," said Hodder.

"If I had to take my bike to a shop, it would cost too much for me to pay, like $40 just for a mechanic to look at your bike.… I can't afford that on a part-time job. It's hard enough barely paying my rent, feeding myself. That's why I come here."

Bruce Hodder says he rides his bike everywhere, in all types of weather but deep snow. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Hodder brought his bicycle to the latest bike repair session, held at the St. John's centre every Friday afternoon, where program co-ordinator David Mandville works to help people get their bikes in tip-top shape.

Since the program started last year, Mandville said he's distributed about 60 bikes to Gathering Place members, and helped plenty of those patrons get their bikes ready for the road.

"A bike awards a certain independence that you can't get from other modes of transportation, especially if you're able to access the repair services here," Mandville said.

"Then you can keep your bike running and you can keep that mode of transport going for little to no cost."

David Mandville is the co-ordinator of the Gathering Place's bike repair program. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

The program was started last year, after the Gathering Place received a donation of bikes, bike parts and repair tools.

Mandville had some mechanic experience working on bicycles, so he's matching up members with their new wheels.

"Anyone that brings a bike by, I've got some spare parts and we have the tools needed, so we just work away, we get people's bikes back up and running so they can get where they need to go."

