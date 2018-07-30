Wheels up! Tool donation to Gathering Place prompts new program to repair bikes — and teach

The Gathering Place has long helped people get back on their feet. Now it's helping them get back on their wheels as well.

After a recent donation of tools to the St. John's centre, which helps provide meals and services to people who are homeless or in difficult living situations, staff hatched a plan to repair their guests' bikes — and have their guests learn the skills to repair the bikes themselves.

Joanne Thompson, executive director of the Gathering Place, says the program will start by repairing guests' bikes, and then move on to repairing donated bicycles that they can then offer to the guests. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We decided that this is a pretty essential service to offer and I have some bike mechanic skills so we decided to run with it," said David Mandville, a case worker at the Gathering Place. For many of the people who use their services, a bike is their only form of transportation — and they often can't afford to get it fixed if it breaks down.

"There are barriers to getting your bike fixed," he said. "The main one would be the cost, so that's a big barrier, especially when a bike is your only form of transportation, or one of the few forms of transportation you have, the loss of that can be pretty devastating."

It was for Chris Tobin, who has a brother who lives on Kenmount Terrace, where Tobin has a vegetable garden, but the gears of his bicycle don't work.

"Hopefully they can fix it today," said Tobin, adding that the Gathering Place's new program is "fantastic." Without it, Tobin doesn't know how the bike would ever get fixed.

Chris Tobin takes his newly repaired bike out for a spin. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Gathering Place executive director Joanne Thompson says the program is starting with bicycles brought in by the centre's guests, and then plans to move on next week to bikes donated by the community.

"We have a few in stock and [are] hoping that we will, as we move forward, receive bikes from the community that the guests are able to repair and make ready so that we can start to pass those out to guests who are able to bike-ride and use this for transportation."

Transportation equals independence

"It's also the notion that all of us, I believe, we are connected to units of families, to communities, to some sense of place," she said.

"Well, for many people, this is their central place, and this is their community, so for guests to be able to assist another guest and help hem to fix a bike, to have the tires here, the tools, the equipment that they need to make repairs, which otherwise would be impossible for someone to purchase, is absolutely huge."

The impact a bicycle can have on someone without access to a car is immeasurable, said Mandville.

"A bike is transportation, and transportation is independence, and it's freedom in a big way. Having that in your life gives you capacity to move around, to get to a job interview, to get to a meeting, to come to the Gathering Place, to get a meal, so it can be all the difference."

