Gas shortage in western Newfoundland causing backups at the pumps

Long lineups like this one in St. Lunaire-Griquet on the tip of the Great Northern Peninsula have been popping up at gas stations along Newfoundland's west coast as word of the shortage gets out. (Submitted)

A gas shortage in western Newfoundland is causing lineups at the pumps as residents hurry to get their vehicles filled before gas completely runs dry at service stations in the region.

As of Thursday afternoon, Pasadena Irving says they are completely out of gas and are advising customers to fill their vehicles as the gas supply will be very limited for approximately a week, according to a post made by the business on Facebook.

"There is a major problem with the loading rack that loads the fuel trucks," the post continued.

The Irving station in St. Anthony still had fuel when CBC checked Thursday, but the demand was expected to outstrip supply sometime that evening. A worker at the service station said a new fuel shipment was expected 11 a.m. Friday. (Submitted)

However, one gas station in St. Anthony says the shortage could end as early as Friday morning.

"We haven't run out of gas yet," said Penny Kinsella who works at Irving, early Thursday evening.

"We've been really, really busy, but we're supposed to get fuel again tomorrow morning at 11. So we might be only a little while, probably tonight and half tomorrow, without gas here."

Kinsella said customers didn't really seem to mind the lineups.

"They're just going along with it, doing what they can, filling up everything they got. We're supposed to have a delivery tomorrow, and it's supposed to be straightened out by Saturday."

