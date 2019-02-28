Gas, diesel drop after 3 straight weeks of increases

After three straight weeks of increases, gas and diesel prices are a little lower in Newfoundland and Labrador.

This week's price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board sees the maximum price of gas drop 1.9 cents per litre as of Thursday morning.

It doesn't quite offset a month's worth of increases, though; prior to this morning's drop, gas had increased 7.6 cents per litre in February.

With the change, the maximum self-serve price of gas on the Avalon Peninsula is just over $1.20 a litre. On the Northern Peninsula, it's slightly over $1.22 a litre, and in Labrador South it's just more than $1.37.

The price of diesel is down slightly, 0.6 cents per litre, and furnace oil heating fuel is also down, by just under half a cent per litre.

But stove oil and propane are both up, by about a quarter-cent and 1.5 cents per litre, respectively.

The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website:

