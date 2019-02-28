Gas, diesel drop after 3 straight weeks of increases
Stove oil and propane up slightly in PUB's weekly pricing adjustment
After three straight weeks of increases, gas and diesel prices are a little lower in Newfoundland and Labrador.
This week's price adjustment by the Public Utilities Board sees the maximum price of gas drop 1.9 cents per litre as of Thursday morning.
It doesn't quite offset a month's worth of increases, though; prior to this morning's drop, gas had increased 7.6 cents per litre in February.
With the change, the maximum self-serve price of gas on the Avalon Peninsula is just over $1.20 a litre. On the Northern Peninsula, it's slightly over $1.22 a litre, and in Labrador South it's just more than $1.37.
The price of diesel is down slightly, 0.6 cents per litre, and furnace oil heating fuel is also down, by just under half a cent per litre.
But stove oil and propane are both up, by about a quarter-cent and 1.5 cents per litre, respectively.
The following chart shows how prices have changed in Newfoundland and Labrador, as reported by users of the GasBuddy.com website:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.