Gas prices up for 7th week in a row
The cost of gas has only gone in 1 direction since Feb. 7
The trend of increasing gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador continues for a seventh straight week.
Motorists are paying 2.3 cents more per litre as of Thursday morning.
Since March 14, the cost of gas has gone up 14 cents a litre.
The last time there was a break at the pumps was Jan. 30, when gas dropped by 2.5 cents.
A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.28. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.45
Most other types of fuel, however, are less expensive, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.
Diesel, furnace and stove oil have dropped by about one to one-and-a-half cents per litre each.
Propane will cost people just under a penny more per litre.
