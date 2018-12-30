Gas prices up for 7th week in a row

The trend of increasing gas prices in Newfoundland and Labrador continues for a seventh straight week.

Motorists are paying 2.3 cents more per litre as of Thursday morning.

Since March 14, the cost of gas has gone up 14 cents a litre.

The last time there was a break at the pumps was Jan. 30, when gas dropped by 2.5 cents.

A litre of self-serve gas on the Avalon Peninsula will not exceed $1.28. The most expensive litre is in Labrador South-Lodge Bay/Cartwright, at a maximum price of about $1.45

Most other types of fuel, however, are less expensive, as part of the Public Utility Board's weekly price-setting.

Diesel, furnace and stove oil have dropped by about one to one-and-a-half cents per litre each.

Propane will cost people just under a penny more per litre.